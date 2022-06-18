ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

General Services Administration contracting official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a General Services Administration (GSA) contracting official, with projects from Richmond to Norfolk, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes.

According to court documents, beginning in approximately December of 2015 and continuing through August 2019, 59-year-old Staunton resident Charles W. Jones, accepted bribes from government contractors in return for awarding federal contracts to Contractors USA and SDC Contracting LLC.

Jones was an employee at Supervisory Construction Control Representative with the GSA in Richmond and managed and oversaw construction and renovation projects at certain federal buildings throughout Norfolk, Richmond, and Alexandria, including federal courthouses.

Officials say Jones received bribes totaling $411,192.00 from the President of Contractors USA Inc., in exchange for awarding them federal construction projects.

Jones also received a cash payment from the President of SDC Contracting LLC in 2019 in exchange for awarding a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.00

The Presidents of Contractors USA, Inc., and SDC Contracting LLC have previously pleaded guilty in the U.S. Federal District Court in Norfolk to related charges.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9 where hee faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

