ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hoopla for Hopla: Motivational speaker appears at Wesleyan basketball camp

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPp75_0gEetBJF00

North Carolina Wesleyan University had a special guest speaker on the third day of its annual basketball camp this past week.

Dave Hopla, considered by many to be the top shooter in the world who regularly knocks down 495 of 500 shots, appeared on Tuesday and spoke to 65 campers ages 8-18 as well as staffers, Bishop players and head coach John Thompson.

“Dave is really in demand during the summer,” said Thompson, Hopla’s friend of more than 30 years. “He was in Denver two weeks ago, he was in Charlotte yesterday and he’s here today. From here he goes to Maryland and then New Jersey, and by the end of the month, he is going to be in Europe.”

They met in 1990 when Thompson attended a camp in Connecticut where Hopla was working.

“It was early in my coaching career,” Thompson said. “We hit it off and stayed in contact over the years.”

When Hopla made it to the NBA as a player development coach for the Washington Wizards, Thompson would regularly attend their training camps.

“Their coach (Eddie Jordan) was a friend of mine,” Thompson said. “I watched Dave work with the players during practice and before and after practice. We’ve maintained a friendship throughout the years and we tried for years to get him here but the schedules didn’t work. We are fortunate we were able to get him here this year and the kids are the beneficiaries of that.”

Hopla regularly keeps track of all of his shots when he practices and lectures. For his appearance at Wesleyan, he had Bishop players Brayden Dixon (a senior guard) tracking his shots while freshman guard Jack Thompson (son of the coach) was his passer and rebounder.

Hopla’s knowledge, expertise, enthusiasm, energy, passion and love of the game were easily recognizable and may be unmatched by anyone.

“If you are talented and have a great work ethic, you can become a superstar,” he said. “How great you want to become is all up to you.”

Hopla talked about how to be great.

“Shoot constantly, and shoot more times than anyone else in the world,” he said. “The second part is where the excuses come in for most people.”

Hopla relayed his own journey in the game of basketball.

Whereas now he has spent more than 35 years traveling the country and the world doing lectures, it certainly didn’t start out that way.

“I was bullied my whole life and you can’t let stuff like that bother you,” he said. “You have to stay focused on what you want to do.”

Back then, he said, the bully was always the person who usually hurt you physically.

“Now, anybody can be a bully with that,” he added, pointing to a cell phone. “They get a fake name and say nice things to your face but they have a burner account where they are saying bad things behind your back.”

Hopla talked about how his passion for basketball came at an early age in New Jersey but also discussed how he overcame the naysayers who disparaged him.

“How did I stay motivated when, as a sophomore, I was the 12th man on a 10-man team? They called me the student-manager, the water boy and the towel boy. I was laughed at. But I kept working and I was seeing the results of that improvement. Eventually I got on the team, and it was because I kept working and didn’t quit.”

Who is the best shooter Hopla saw as a youngster?

“The best shooter I saw growing up was George Lehmann,” he said, mentioning the ABA player who once set a record by scoring 27 points in one quarter. “Balance, elbow, eyes, follow-through. He was incredible and he was intense. ‘You have to be able to shoot when you’re tired,’ he would say.”

Who is the best shooter Hopla has ever worked with?

“I would say Ray Allen,” he said. “I was also fortunate enough to work with (the late) Kobe (Bryant) his first four years in the NBA and was impressed with his work ethic and attention to detail. It’s been a blessing and a curse to have worked with him because I have been disappointed in every player since.”

To illustrate the difference between good and great, Hopla said, “Kobe throws up four air-balls in the NBA Finals and it doesn’t faze him. Nick Anderson (Orlando Magic) misses four free throws (in the NBA Finals) and it nearly destroyed his career. Kobe’s mentality is why he had such a successful career and became great.”

Hopla added, “I tell kids all the time: The most important shot of my life is the one I am about to take. I can’t worry about the 10 shots I took just now; I have to worry about this one. You have to have a short memory as a shooter. Instead of saying you’re going to throw up another air-ball after the one you just shot, say ‘I’m gonna swish it’ — change your mindset and your focus.”

Hopla reiterated that when people told him he wasn’t any good, he set out to prove them wrong.

“I used it as motivation,” he said. “You want to surround yourself with people who love and care about you and support you and your goals, but you also want honest evaluation about yourself.”

During his career, Hopla has worked with many NBA, WNBA, college and high school teams and players. In the NBA, he has been a shooting consultant (Toronto Raptors), player development coach (Washington Wizards) and shooting coach (New York Knicks).

Thompson said the goals of the camp are always based in the fundamentals Hopla’s lecture was a part of that.

“All of our camps are fundamentals-based,” he said. “Ball-handling, shooting, footwork, passing, catching, cutting, screening … the fundamentals of basketball haven’t changed. You take the fundamentals and master those so that you are able to build your game.

“If these kids can take something out of this camp and apply it — maybe next week, next month — to get better, just as in all of our camps, that’s our goal,” he said. “There is so much out of Dave’s conversation with them that they can take away and I wanted these guys to understand it’s not about where you are now.

“He talked about being cut, not playing at all as a sophomore in high school and being on the junior varsity team as a junior, having no scholarship offers, to becoming a professional and a coach in the NBA. He has spent his entire life traveling the world through the game of basketball,” he concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

A Father's Lessons Live On

George Stackhouse didn't just tell me about the value of hard work. He showed me every day of his life. The invitations to go fishing didn’t always come with advance notice. And if I wasn’t paying attention, I was out of luck. My dad wasn’t a man who asked you a question twice.
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
texasmetronews.com

North Carolina has dedicated a historical marker to the first Black woman licensed to practice law in the state￼

Ruth Whitehead Whaley was born in 1901, growing up in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and attending a school where her parents were teachers. From high school, she went on to pursue her education at Livingstone College, marrying her husband Herman Whaley in 1920. It was Herman who would convince her to pursue a law degree, Whaley becoming the first Black woman to study law at Fordham University in New York and the first Black woman to earn a law degree from the school. She passed the bar exam in 1925, becoming one of the first women to practice law in New York.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Denver, NC
WNCT

States that issue the most speeding tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In the United States, 10.5% of drivers nationwide have a speeding ticket on their record. These tickets can be costly—not simply in terms of the cost of the ticket itself, but also for insurance rates. Forbes Advisor found that a speeding ticket can jack up a driver’s insurance by an average of 24%, or […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Concert coming to Greenville Town Common Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fourth Concert on the Common of this season is scheduled for Thursday night at the Greenville Town Common. Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton says Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will headline the concert. Inner Banks Media’s radio stations are presenting the concert series.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Jordan
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Ray Allen
jocoreport.com

Teacher Assistant Of The Year Rewarded For Good Works

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Public Schools Teacher Assistant Chellie Cherry from West Smithfield Elementary was named the 2022 Teacher Assistant of the Year. The reason is crystal clear. A dedicated employee of Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) for nearly 30 years, she has spent twenty-two of those years as a teacher assistant, an amazing feat in and of itself. The cherry on top is that she is a teacher assistant of exceptional students.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Goldsboro community reacts for four shootings in five-day span

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Goldsboro community reacts for four shootings in five-day span. Witnesses and community leaders in Goldsboro are calling for new action to address the recent string...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Washington Wizards
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenville mom creates plant-based infant formula alternative

GREENVILLE, N.C. — April Kelly has been working on a plant-based infant formula alternative for the past three years. April Kelly is starting a new business called SURE that creates plant-based vegan infant formula alternatives. She started the process after breastfeeding complications with one of her daughers. She realized...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Franklin, Wilson County July 4 celebrations canceled as officials mourn fireworks-related death

Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
College Sports
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
WNBA
WITN

Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office. He is taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill for the treatment of the virus. “I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Restaurant inspections: These Raleigh restaurants have the best inspection scores

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man struck by lightning in Rocky Mount

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. His wife told WRAL News he was working on their AC unit behind their home when he was struck by lightning. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
761
Followers
674
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy