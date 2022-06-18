Hoopla for Hopla: Motivational speaker appears at Wesleyan basketball camp

North Carolina Wesleyan University had a special guest speaker on the third day of its annual basketball camp this past week.

Dave Hopla, considered by many to be the top shooter in the world who regularly knocks down 495 of 500 shots, appeared on Tuesday and spoke to 65 campers ages 8-18 as well as staffers, Bishop players and head coach John Thompson.

“Dave is really in demand during the summer,” said Thompson, Hopla’s friend of more than 30 years. “He was in Denver two weeks ago, he was in Charlotte yesterday and he’s here today. From here he goes to Maryland and then New Jersey, and by the end of the month, he is going to be in Europe.”

They met in 1990 when Thompson attended a camp in Connecticut where Hopla was working.

“It was early in my coaching career,” Thompson said. “We hit it off and stayed in contact over the years.”

When Hopla made it to the NBA as a player development coach for the Washington Wizards, Thompson would regularly attend their training camps.

“Their coach (Eddie Jordan) was a friend of mine,” Thompson said. “I watched Dave work with the players during practice and before and after practice. We’ve maintained a friendship throughout the years and we tried for years to get him here but the schedules didn’t work. We are fortunate we were able to get him here this year and the kids are the beneficiaries of that.”

Hopla regularly keeps track of all of his shots when he practices and lectures. For his appearance at Wesleyan, he had Bishop players Brayden Dixon (a senior guard) tracking his shots while freshman guard Jack Thompson (son of the coach) was his passer and rebounder.

Hopla’s knowledge, expertise, enthusiasm, energy, passion and love of the game were easily recognizable and may be unmatched by anyone.

“If you are talented and have a great work ethic, you can become a superstar,” he said. “How great you want to become is all up to you.”

Hopla talked about how to be great.

“Shoot constantly, and shoot more times than anyone else in the world,” he said. “The second part is where the excuses come in for most people.”

Hopla relayed his own journey in the game of basketball.

Whereas now he has spent more than 35 years traveling the country and the world doing lectures, it certainly didn’t start out that way.

“I was bullied my whole life and you can’t let stuff like that bother you,” he said. “You have to stay focused on what you want to do.”

Back then, he said, the bully was always the person who usually hurt you physically.

“Now, anybody can be a bully with that,” he added, pointing to a cell phone. “They get a fake name and say nice things to your face but they have a burner account where they are saying bad things behind your back.”

Hopla talked about how his passion for basketball came at an early age in New Jersey but also discussed how he overcame the naysayers who disparaged him.

“How did I stay motivated when, as a sophomore, I was the 12th man on a 10-man team? They called me the student-manager, the water boy and the towel boy. I was laughed at. But I kept working and I was seeing the results of that improvement. Eventually I got on the team, and it was because I kept working and didn’t quit.”

Who is the best shooter Hopla saw as a youngster?

“The best shooter I saw growing up was George Lehmann,” he said, mentioning the ABA player who once set a record by scoring 27 points in one quarter. “Balance, elbow, eyes, follow-through. He was incredible and he was intense. ‘You have to be able to shoot when you’re tired,’ he would say.”

Who is the best shooter Hopla has ever worked with?

“I would say Ray Allen,” he said. “I was also fortunate enough to work with (the late) Kobe (Bryant) his first four years in the NBA and was impressed with his work ethic and attention to detail. It’s been a blessing and a curse to have worked with him because I have been disappointed in every player since.”

To illustrate the difference between good and great, Hopla said, “Kobe throws up four air-balls in the NBA Finals and it doesn’t faze him. Nick Anderson (Orlando Magic) misses four free throws (in the NBA Finals) and it nearly destroyed his career. Kobe’s mentality is why he had such a successful career and became great.”

Hopla added, “I tell kids all the time: The most important shot of my life is the one I am about to take. I can’t worry about the 10 shots I took just now; I have to worry about this one. You have to have a short memory as a shooter. Instead of saying you’re going to throw up another air-ball after the one you just shot, say ‘I’m gonna swish it’ — change your mindset and your focus.”

Hopla reiterated that when people told him he wasn’t any good, he set out to prove them wrong.

“I used it as motivation,” he said. “You want to surround yourself with people who love and care about you and support you and your goals, but you also want honest evaluation about yourself.”

During his career, Hopla has worked with many NBA, WNBA, college and high school teams and players. In the NBA, he has been a shooting consultant (Toronto Raptors), player development coach (Washington Wizards) and shooting coach (New York Knicks).

Thompson said the goals of the camp are always based in the fundamentals Hopla’s lecture was a part of that.

“All of our camps are fundamentals-based,” he said. “Ball-handling, shooting, footwork, passing, catching, cutting, screening … the fundamentals of basketball haven’t changed. You take the fundamentals and master those so that you are able to build your game.

“If these kids can take something out of this camp and apply it — maybe next week, next month — to get better, just as in all of our camps, that’s our goal,” he said. “There is so much out of Dave’s conversation with them that they can take away and I wanted these guys to understand it’s not about where you are now.

“He talked about being cut, not playing at all as a sophomore in high school and being on the junior varsity team as a junior, having no scholarship offers, to becoming a professional and a coach in the NBA. He has spent his entire life traveling the world through the game of basketball,” he concluded.