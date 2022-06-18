Syncopate: Homage to Jazz @ Gallery A3

Description: Join your District 5 Councilors, Shalini Bahl-Milne and Ana Devlin Gauthier for drop-in office hours. We will provide some quick updates on what is happening with the Council, but will reserve most of the time for conversation and questions. Registration required (see link). This meeting will be in the Webinar style, please raise your hand when you enter the webinar to be brought into the "room". If you have any questions, please reach out to devlingauthiera@amherstma.gov and bahl-milnes@amherstma.gov.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO