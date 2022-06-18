ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Syncopate: Homage to Jazz @ Gallery A3

amherstma.gov
 4 days ago

Terry Jenoure curates an art exhibit of photography, paintings...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

Jones Library Building Committee

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 9:19 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes (6-7-2022); Finance Update (Mangano): Review & Approval of Invoices; Colliers Project Leaders, Owner's Project Manager (DiCarlo): Project Schedule, Designs (Restrooms; Elevator; Exterior Materials), Interim Location(s), EverSource Update; Subcommittee Reports: Design (Gray-Mullen) JLBC Q&A; Outreach (Lefebvre) JLBC Q&A; Correspondence; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance of Mtg.; Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 9:20 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; President's Report; Jones Library Building Committee Report; EverSource MOU; Mass. Cultural Facilities Fund Match; Design Committee Report; Outreach Committee Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Annual Fund Update; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Equity Committee Charge; Friends of the Jones Library Report; Director's Report; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

District 5 Open Councilor Hours

Description: Join your District 5 Councilors, Shalini Bahl-Milne and Ana Devlin Gauthier for drop-in office hours. We will provide some quick updates on what is happening with the Council, but will reserve most of the time for conversation and questions. Registration required (see link). This meeting will be in the Webinar style, please raise your hand when you enter the webinar to be brought into the "room". If you have any questions, please reach out to devlingauthiera@amherstma.gov and bahl-milnes@amherstma.gov.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Solar Bylaw Working Group

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 12:51 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Introductions and Ice Breaker; Welcome – Paul Bockelman; Open Meeting Law and Conflict of Interest; Review of Charge; Meeting Scheduling; Engaging Consultants: Solar Assessment – Stephanie Ciccarello, Solar Bylaw – Chris Brestrup; Overview of Packet Items; Election of Chair and Vice Chair; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

CDBG Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 6/21/2022 at 10:41 am. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC MEETING 1. Discuss highlights from DHCD One-Year Action Plan 2. Develop preliminary timeline for 2022-2023 application process 3. Review Target Areas, review criteria, and Community Development Strategy 4. Use of CDBG funds for sustainability initiatives 5. Public Comment 6. Other items not anticipated within 48 hours.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Historical Commission

RECEIVED: 6/17/2022 at 1:38 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 40A, and Article 13, Demolition Delay, of the Amherst Zoning Bylaw, the Amherst Historical Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following demolition application requests. 406 Northampton Road (13D-47) Zbylut Realty, LLC – Hearing continued from May 18, 2022. Request for the full demolition of the circa 1900 wood-frame, single-family farmhouse. 80 Pine Street (5A-86) Kilerine Properties, LLC – Complete removal of circa 1960, 1.5 story, detached barn/carriage house and removal and reconstruction of single-story rear section of the circa 1860, wood-frame duplex. Public Meeting 1. Preservation Plan introduction with PVPC 2. Preservation Plan update and next steps 3. Select new Chair 4. Jones Library project update 5. Approve meeting minutes from March, April, May 6. Items Unanticipated 7. Public Comment 8.Next meeting date.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 6/16/22 at 11:16 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Interview of applicants to the Zoning Board of Appeals: John Gilbert, Steve Judge, Sarah Marshall, John Varner (Cannot attend interview). Action Items: Zoning Board of Appeals Appointments: Discussion of Interviews and Applications of Applicants to the Zoning Board of Appeals: Vote on Recommendation to Town Council. Discussion Items: Proposal to make permanent certain aspects of Zoning Bylaw Article 14 – Temporary Zoning; Residential Rental Bylaw - Outreach. General Public Comment. Adoption of June 9, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: July 25, 2022, 7 pm: Public Listening and Discussion Session – Rental Permitting; September 8, 2022: Continued Public Hearings related to Flood Maps. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 6/16/2022 at 11:34 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates 7:30 PM Public Hearing – Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123). Click 'more details' below for continued list of topics.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 6/15/22 at 10:27 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. North Common, action as required. Community Preservation Act Committee recommendation. Reparations funding, referral from Council. Future meeting planning. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance. Meeting materials will be posted here; materials...
AMHERST, MA

