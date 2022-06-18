Syncopate: Homage to Jazz @ Gallery A3

RECEIVED: 6/17/2022 at 1:38 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 40A, and Article 13, Demolition Delay, of the Amherst Zoning Bylaw, the Amherst Historical Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following demolition application requests. 406 Northampton Road (13D-47) Zbylut Realty, LLC – Hearing continued from May 18, 2022. Request for the full demolition of the circa 1900 wood-frame, single-family farmhouse. 80 Pine Street (5A-86) Kilerine Properties, LLC – Complete removal of circa 1960, 1.5 story, detached barn/carriage house and removal and reconstruction of single-story rear section of the circa 1860, wood-frame duplex. Public Meeting 1. Preservation Plan introduction with PVPC 2. Preservation Plan update and next steps 3. Select new Chair 4. Jones Library project update 5. Approve meeting minutes from March, April, May 6. Items Unanticipated 7. Public Comment 8.Next meeting date.
