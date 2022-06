Today is the first day of summer 2022. The Northern Hemisphere dips toward the sun and bathes in direct sunlight for longer than any other time of the year. For most summer began with the ending of the school year. And, weather-wise we have already had summertime temperatures with highs in the 90s. Many have already been on vacation, others are spending their weekend at the lake or river for rest and relaxation, some swimming or boating, perhaps some fishing and grilling.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO