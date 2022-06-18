ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Brickett students get a lesson on acceptance

By Oksana Kotkina
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzEX4_0gEepVrN00

LYNN — Performer Sheryl Faye put on the play, “Champion of the Disabled,” written by Joan Shaeffer, for the students of Brickett Elementary School on Thursday. This play goes over the story of the life of Helen Keller, which was, in part, to help the kids learn about resiliency and acceptance.

The kids not only got a chance to see the world from the perspective of a blind person, but they also learned some simple words in sign language. This was perhaps one of the best classes on kindness that they could receive.

“People think because I can’t see, and because I can’t hear, means that I am stupid, but I am a not stupid,” Sheryl Faye quoted Keller.

She then explained to the kids that although some people can’t see or hear, it does not mean that those people are stupid, it means that those people see the world in a different way. Faye also let the kids touch a braille book, which became an opportunity for the students to learn how people with disabilities see the world, and how to treat those individuals with more kindness.

“Everyone please be kind to one another,” said Faye at the end of the class.

Although she did not use a lot of scenic equipment, Faye played her character with compelling confidence, and she managed to portray the limited world people with disabilities have to live in, and the barriers they must overcome.

“I knew I was different from others and nothing I did made me like everyone else,” said the words on the recording, as Faye demonstrated how Keller tried to learn the words for the first time.

One of the most touching moments of the play was when Keller’s secretary proposed to her, but her mother made Keller refuse his proposal.

“I love you Helen, and I want you to be my wife. I love you because you are beautiful and because you are the most loving woman I’ve ever known,” the recording continued, and the kids became agitated.

They then asked the actress if Keller ever married after that, and if she ever had kids, and if she ever found love again. Faye had to explain that Keller never married, and she only had one love in her life, but she also became a prolific and a well-known writer, and that was her biggest accomplishment.

Helen Keller (1880 –1968) was an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist, and lecturer. She was known for the fact that although she lost her sight and her hearing after an illness at the age of 19 months, she managed to graduate from Radcliffe College of Harvard University, and she became the first deafblind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Lynn Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

“I have had Sheryl come to our school for the past several years, so we bring her every year, because we love her,” said Brickett Elementary School Teacher Wendy Wenza.

Faye is an actress and “one-woman show” storyteller, who portrays famous women of our past and present day. Some of her other characters include Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Abigail Adams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amelia Earhart, and Anna Frank.

“Performing Helen Keller is one of Faye’s most unique and special programs which helps children understand and accept the different ways people do the same things and inspires them to be the best they can be with the talents they possess,” reads Faye’s website.

Faye, who graduated with a BFA in acting from Emerson College, said she has been doing these historical performances for 19 years, and that she performs at libraries, historical societies, and senior centers.

“I love it, especially in schools. Often, it’s the first time children are seeing any type of acting,” said Faye.

Oksana Kotkina can be reached at oksana@itemlive.com.

The post Brickett students get a lesson on acceptance appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Hearing for Danvers high school teachers killed by a student in 2013

BOSTON (WHDH) - An in-person hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today at the Lawrence Superior Court for the family of Colleen Ritzer, a Danvers high school teacher who was raped and murdered by her student in 2013. The family, who filed the lawsuit years ago, is suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and security firm Denisco Design Partnership, which designed the school’s security system.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn, MA
Education
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
CBS Boston

Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Adams
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Clara Barton
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Amelia Earhart
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
wgbh.org

More than 1,000 patients await discharge across Massachusetts hospitals

A large number of patients are languishing in acute care beds at hospitals across Massachusetts, largely because there is no available place to discharge them as facilities struggle with staff shortages. A survey released last week by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association showed that 1,066 patients in 44 different...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Politicians urge action at Mass. and Cass, critics call plan 'a complete waste of time'

A group of Massachusetts elected officials are calling on state and local law enforcement to execute a sweep of outstanding criminal warrants and to clear people with mental health issues and substance use disorder from the corridor near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, known as Mass. and Cass. To address “dangerous, inhumane and unacceptable” conditions in the area, elected officials also requested that authorities involuntarily commit people who are “suffering from mental health and substance abuse with a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Radcliffe College
hot969boston.com

Brookline teen makes thousands letting U.S. Open fans park in his driveway

Ben Barrocas of Brookline lives about 200 yards from The Country Club which held the U.S. Open golf championship and he found a genius way to capitalize off the parking issue. Spectators were forced to wait in long traffic lines and take shuttles to the course because parking was so scarce so Ben and his friends thought up the idea of letting people park in their driveway. They put up signs and based on demand, charged $50 to $200 per car. Over the course of the weekend, Ben and his friends earned $10,000 which they plan to split between them.
BROOKLINE, MA
arlboston.org

The Most Vulnerable Community Cats, and How You Can Help

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Community Cats Program provides care for hundreds of community cats from throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on an annual basis, but as we get into the warmer months, ARL is seeing more and more of the most vulnerable – kittens born in the wild.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Missing autistic child from Watertown found safe

WATERTOWN, Mass. — 12:49p.m. Update: Maxim has been found safe and is reunited with his family. Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an autistic 10-year-old boy was reported missing Monday morning. According to police, Maxim has short dark hair and went missing from the Westminster Road...
homenewshere.com

Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
WILMINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Do You Know This Dog?

FRAMINGHAM – A lost female dog was found at Grant & Lawrence streets in Framingham tonight, June 19. City of Framingham Animal Control is taking care of the dog overnight. If this is your pet, contact animal control at 508-532-5870. ***. Photo courtesy.
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy