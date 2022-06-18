Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 00:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-22 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor current conditions and forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Recent wildfire burn scars will be especially vulnerable to flash flooding. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In east central New Mexico, Guadalupe County. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Santa Fe Metro Area, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama and Upper Rio Grande Valley. In northeast New Mexico, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Northeast Highlands. In southeast New Mexico, Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and storms with heavy rainfall repeatedly moving over the same areas may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO