BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Beatrice, a 10-year-old mixed breed male is the first dog to be spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Beatrice is dainty, loves baking in the sun, and is a couch potato. Beatrice is great with others and is seeking to find a home, along with that she is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO