City of Reno Summer Jobs

Editor's note: Safeway has made the payment to the city for their efforts at gathering carts and the carts are back at the store as of today, Tuesday, June 21. If you went shopping at Safeway this weekend and needed more than a couple of items, you were lucky to find a cart. One lady lurked at the tailgate of a couple who were painstakingly loading what appeared to be a month’s worth of groceries into the back of their SUV. She was willing to wait for what appeared to be the only available cart on the premises.

FALLON, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO