Reno, NV

City of Reno Summer Jobs

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re shining a spotlight on a program designed to help homeowners improve their homes. It’s called Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada. Volunteers with this organization, Starbucks, and the City of Reno worked together to beautify a home at 1450 Manhattan Street in Reno. They focused...
RENO, NV
youthtoday.org

China Spring Youth Camp is hiring

Is pleased to announce various openings at their facility. These positions are located in Douglas County, Nevada. Visit http://chinaspringyouthcamp.com/ to learn more about the Camp. Available positions include:. ■ Youth Program Officer. ■ May be filled as Youth Program Officer Trainee, Youth Program Officer I, or Youth Program Officer II...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Airport parking rates increasing July 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting in July, it’s going to cost you more to park at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The airport authority is raising parking rates by about two dollars per day. The airport said the increase is based on industry standards for airports of its size. The money...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why is WCSD throwing out old furniture?

Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file, one of our viewers wrote in with a question about the opening of the new O'Brien Middle School in Stead. As demolition of the old school draws near, our viewer Mike noticed dumpsters full of chairs, desks and garbage cans outside the school. Why is the district tossing out all of that furniture?
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebrating World Refugee Day in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June 20, 2022 is World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for those who were forced to leave their home country to escape dangerous situations like war, persecution, or natural disaster. Over the weekend, the Northern Nevada International Center hosted a special event for the refugees in our community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

All are welcome to come aboard at the Great Western Steam Up in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Railroad Museum is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Silver State’s famed V&T Railroad. The director at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Dan Thielen, and the President of the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Todd Moore, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Great Western Steam Up.
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

Breaking down preliminary results for Reno mayor, city council, Washoe Co. commission and school board

Michelle Billman: Let’s start with the race for Reno mayor. Lucia Starbuck: So out of the 11 candidates, the top two will advance to the general election. Incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve has received the most votes. She was initially elected to Reno City Council in 2012 and then mayor since 2014. She prides herself on the revitalization of downtown, though critics say she prioritizes developers over community members. Following Schieve is businessman Eddie Lorton, a vocal critic of city council. This is his third time running for mayor, and this race is much closer than 2018. Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus of Ward 1 has conceded.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hello Summer! Rockin’ on the River returns this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks wants to help you celebrate summer with a rockin’ good time at the park. Rockin’ on the River returns this Thursday at Rock Park-- giving families a chance to get outside and enjoy live music, food trucks and games. Julie Duewel visited KOLO 8 to talk about the free event.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Veterans Hospital in Reno opens a new intensive care unit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We now ask your blessing upon our staff who will serve this unit. The Veterans that we will care for. All the equipment and supplies that will service this unit. We thank you.” A blessing from the chaplain at the Veterans Hospital in Reno was ten years in the making.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Myasthenia Gravis patient wants change in her lifetime

Desert Research Institute is collecting snow algae samples. Aces production team works tirelessly to inform, entertain. Aces production team works tirelessly to inform, entertain. Celebrating World Refugee Day in Northern Nevada. Updated: 21 hours ago. Celebrating World Refugee Day in Northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens New Location In Reno, Nevada

June 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce that its second Reno location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Dalvir Singh, Manpreet Rai and Kamaljit Singh, who currently own three other Mountain Mike’s locations throughout Nevada and California. Located at Keystone Plaza - just a few blocks from University of Nevada, Reno campus, the new Reno Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals, visitors and college students to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Bently Lake Tahoe estate on market for $55 million

GLENBROOK, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe estate named after the originator of the Ghost Dance is the crown jewel among the properties being sold by the Bently Family. Wovoka has gone on the market for $55 million after being combined with a neighboring parcel. Located at Glenbrook on the...
GLENBROOK, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon planning commission OKs Mound House parcel rezoning

The Lyon County Planning Commission recommended the approval of the rezoning request on a 2.09-acre parcel at 158 Garnet Circle in Mound House to move forward with plans for the planned Mound House community center. The zoning map amendment called for the subject parcel, located 2,100 feet north of the...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Sparks Peterbilt dealer struggling to meet demand

The automobile industry isn’t the only manufacturing sector experiencing lengthy production delays. The trucking industry has been equally impacted – perhaps even more so – and manufacturers are struggling to meet client demand. Lane Powell, general manager of leasing for the Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment dealership...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The June 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Election workers put in a long weekend counting nearly 5,000 mailed ballots. While most of the election results held, mailed ballots gave school board trustee Roberta Butterfield a 498-vote lead over opponent David Burns. Both candidates will likely meet again in November. With the addition of...
GENOA, NV
thefallonpost.org

The Safeway Shopping Cart Saga Continues

Editor's note: Safeway has made the payment to the city for their efforts at gathering carts and the carts are back at the store as of today, Tuesday, June 21. If you went shopping at Safeway this weekend and needed more than a couple of items, you were lucky to find a cart. One lady lurked at the tailgate of a couple who were painstakingly loading what appeared to be a month’s worth of groceries into the back of their SUV. She was willing to wait for what appeared to be the only available cart on the premises.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County cuts deputy position, upgrades sergeants

The Lyon County Commission this month approved the elimination of one sheriff’s deputy position and using the savings to upgrade three existing deputy positions to sergeant positions as well as increasing services and supplies. Sheriff Frank Hunewill told the board June 2 his goal was to retain as many...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Capital City Brewfest returns this weekend

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Capital City Brewfest is Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can enjoy beer from more than two dozen different brewers, eat food from several food trucks, and listen to live music. It’s happening in Carson City along Curry Street...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspicious bag incident cleared in Minden, Hwy 88 reopens

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells KOLO 8 News Now that the incident that shut down Highway 88 in Minden Tuesday is over and the highway is back open. What was being investigated as a suspicious bag, was a suitcase that the sheriff’s office...

