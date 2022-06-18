City of Reno Summer Jobs

June 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce that its second Reno location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Dalvir Singh, Manpreet Rai and Kamaljit Singh, who currently own three other Mountain Mike’s locations throughout Nevada and California. Located at Keystone Plaza - just a few blocks from University of Nevada, Reno campus, the new Reno Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for locals, visitors and college students to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
