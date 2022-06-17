AZ Briefing: See what's planned for former ASU golf course; where luxury apartments, restaurants are going up; chic French cuisine to try

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

An office building is going up on former ASU golf course in Tempe . Here's what else is planned for the 300-acre Novus corridor .

Sign of the times: Part of shopping center on Phoenix-Scottsdale border being converted to luxury apartments, restaurants .

French cuisine is chic. These Phoenix and Scottsdale restaurants make it fun and trendy. Here's what to try at Francine, Sottise and Christopher's .

Today, you can expect it to be rather cloudy and not as hot with a high near 102 degrees. Mainly clear and warm at night, with a low near 82 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1868, the Navajos left their exile at Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and began their return journey to Arizona.

In 1879, the first ice plant in Arizona went into production. S.D. Lount established his factory in Phoenix with a five-horsepower engine capable of producing 1,000 pounds of ice per day. He made his deliveries on a homemade wheelbarrow.

In 1882, the Rev. Endicott Peabody held the first service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first Episcopal church in the territory.

In 1913, the temperature hit 100 degrees for the first time that year, marking the latest day to ever hit 100 degrees.

In 1986, a twin-engine aircraft and a helicopter on sightseeing tours of the Grand Canyon collided, killing all 25 people on both aircrafts.

