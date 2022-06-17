ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZ Briefing: See what's planned for former ASU golf course; where luxury apartments, restaurants are going up; chic French cuisine to try

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MkZ8_0gEelziX00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

An office building is going up on former ASU golf course in Tempe . Here's what else is planned for the 300-acre Novus corridor .

Sign of the times: Part of shopping center on Phoenix-Scottsdale border being converted to luxury apartments, restaurants .

French cuisine is chic. These Phoenix and Scottsdale restaurants make it fun and trendy. Here's what to try at Francine, Sottise and Christopher's .

Today, you can expect it to be rather cloudy and not as hot with a high near 102 degrees. Mainly clear and warm at night, with a low near 82 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1868, the Navajos left their exile at Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and began their return journey to Arizona.
  • In 1879, the first ice plant in Arizona went into production. S.D. Lount established his factory in Phoenix with a five-horsepower engine capable of producing 1,000 pounds of ice per day. He made his deliveries on a homemade wheelbarrow.
  • In 1882, the Rev. Endicott Peabody held the first service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first Episcopal church in the territory.
  • In 1913, the temperature hit 100 degrees for the first time that year, marking the latest day to ever hit 100 degrees.
  • In 1986, a twin-engine aircraft and a helicopter on sightseeing tours of the Grand Canyon collided, killing all 25 people on both aircrafts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ Briefing: See what's planned for former ASU golf course; where luxury apartments, restaurants are going up; chic French cuisine to try

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Golf Course#French Cuisine#Phoenix Scottsdale#Navajos
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes Down After Almost 3 Years

Another restaurant in metro Phoenix has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant is an uphill battle, to begin with, but the last few years have only made things worse. From pandemic closures to the difficulty in landing employees, restaurants around the Valley have struggled. However, health food restaurants have seen additional hurdles to jump, mostly due to the rising cost of goods. Because locating and harvesting ethically grown produce that abides by various health standards (such as being organic or locally grown), it has forced prices at these particular restaurants to increase even further than the competition. For many restaurants, it’s simply too many issues to handle, and that is exactly what has happened with a local fresh restaurant that has now officially called it quits.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

As If Paul Dembow In Paradise Valley Could Get Any Weirder

Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Golf
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

McCarthy completes $310M concourse for Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently completed construction of the eighth and final concourse in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which includes the addition of eight new gates serving Southwest Airlines passengers. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 is the busiest terminal at the airport and handles...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Reports renew apartment development debate here

They say the three most important factors in real estate are location, location and location and if that location is Scottsdale, it’s going to cost money, money, money. Forget about owning a home, even renting in Scottsdale can break the bank. According to the website Zumper.com, Scottsdale has the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe. Updated: 5 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy