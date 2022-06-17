AZ Briefing: See what's planned for former ASU golf course; where luxury apartments, restaurants are going up; chic French cuisine to try
An office building is going up on former ASU golf course in Tempe . Here's what else is planned for the 300-acre Novus corridor .
Sign of the times: Part of shopping center on Phoenix-Scottsdale border being converted to luxury apartments, restaurants .
French cuisine is chic. These Phoenix and Scottsdale restaurants make it fun and trendy. Here's what to try at Francine, Sottise and Christopher's .
Today, you can expect it to be rather cloudy and not as hot with a high near 102 degrees. Mainly clear and warm at night, with a low near 82 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
Today in history
- On this date in 1868, the Navajos left their exile at Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and began their return journey to Arizona.
- In 1879, the first ice plant in Arizona went into production. S.D. Lount established his factory in Phoenix with a five-horsepower engine capable of producing 1,000 pounds of ice per day. He made his deliveries on a homemade wheelbarrow.
- In 1882, the Rev. Endicott Peabody held the first service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first Episcopal church in the territory.
- In 1913, the temperature hit 100 degrees for the first time that year, marking the latest day to ever hit 100 degrees.
- In 1986, a twin-engine aircraft and a helicopter on sightseeing tours of the Grand Canyon collided, killing all 25 people on both aircrafts.
