NEW HAVEN — When you go to the St. Andrew the Apostle Society festa this year, look for the graceful woman serving the traditional peaches soaked in wine. Immaculata Laudano — she’s known as Mackie or Mack — has been at the peaches and wine booth for years, probably since the festa was reborn in the 1970s. She’s 93 now, but that won’t keep her from her appointed duty.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO