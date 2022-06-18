At least 1 killed in Hwy 58 head-on crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield.

The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two vehicles with one of them overturning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one other person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

