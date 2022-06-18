ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 killed in Hwy 58 head-on crash

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield.

The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two vehicles with one of them overturning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one other person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Shelley Irwin
3d ago

This news report is not correct. It was a white suv (suburban) and a grey sedan. The driver of the sedan and suv collided causing the SuV to rolling several times, she was still seat belted In the driver seat upside down while CPR was given to her. Unfortunately she passed away on scene & the passenger of the suv was not injured. The driver of the Sedan was not injured as well just very shaken up. I didn’t see anyone being transported by ambulance? We arrived shortly after it happened, my husband was helping until first responders got on scene. To everyone that was affected by this tragic accident you will be in my prayers.

Woman struck, killed in Highway 184 collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:01 p.m., CHP responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on Highway 184, south of Hickory Lane. During its preliminary investigation, CHP concluded the pedestrian, a 39-year-old […]
At least 2 people injured in car-to-car shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a car-to-car shooting that occurred on Monday in southwest Bakersfield. BPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway at approximately 5:50 p.m. Both the suspects and the victims fled the incident, according to officials. The suspects fled the […]
BPD investigating suspicious incident on Potomac Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in a suspicious circumstance investigation, according to a release by the BPD. The department said, a witness reported seeing a child walking at the South Haley Street and Potomac Avenue intersection when a vehicle approached her and pulled her in on […]
1 arrested in fatal alleged DUI crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses after an alleged DUI head-on crash on Highway 58 Friday that left one dead. Around 8:17 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. The crash involved a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Silverado.
5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]

On June 16th, a 9-vehicle collision on Highway 59 occurred at around 4:00 p.m., according to Bakersfield Officials. Furthermore, police said 3 semi-trucks and 6 other vehicles were involved in the collision. Moreover, a semi-truck flipped and caught fire for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, 5 people were reported to have...
Ayana Council Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]

Highway 58 DUI Collision Left Woman One Dead, Suspect Arrested. According to the CHP, officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. Initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Nissan Sentra made an unsafe turn onto the Westbound Highway...
Bakersfield Californian

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Bakersfield motorcyclist who died after crashing into a vehicle. Garry Donn Poindexter, 41, was pronounced deceased Friday afternoon at the Kern Medical Emergency Room after crashing at the intersection of River Boulevard and Goodman Street.
Bakersfield Now

Woman arrested in deadly, suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 27-year-old San Mateo woman was arrested in a suspected DUI crash that killed a woman Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Just after 8:15 p.m. CHP officers responded to the area of Highway 58, west of General Beale Road regarding a report of...
KGET 17

BPD cruiser hit on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A marked Bakersfield Police Department vehicle was struck on California Avenue at Stockdale Highway, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on June 17 at around 7:38 p.m., according to a BPD spokesperson. Police say, as the officer entered the intersection, they slowed...
legalexaminer.com

DUI Suspect Arrested After Fatal Head-On Collision On Hwy 58 in Kern County

A man from Contra Costa County tragically lost his life in a DUI-involved accident in Kern County. The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident on Hwy 58 around 8:17 p.m. on Friday night, June 17, 2022. KGET-TV reports the crash occurred west of the General Beale Road exit, east of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now

Car-to-car shooting strikes unintended person's vehicle, injures 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6/21/2022) Officers responded Monday around 5:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway for a report of a shooting. It was determined by officials that a car-to-car shooting happened involving two women struck by gunfire and an uninvolved driver's vehicle was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.
KGET

BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Nathan Alyea, 16, was last seen Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street. He is considered at-risk because of his mental disability.  Alyea is described as White, 6 feet 1 inch […]
Bakersfield Californian

Highway 58 crash leaves 1 dead, woman arrested on suspicion of murder, DUI

A woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and DUI in connection with a head-on crash Friday on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ayana Council, 27, of San Mateo was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 58 at about 8:15 Friday when she made an “unsafe turn” that caused her vehicle to leave the roadway, according to a CHP news release.
KGET

Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant

Update: 21st Street is now open but the traffic lights are out. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a road closure in the downtown area on 21st Street, between L and M streets due to a broken fire hydrant, a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said. A vehicle took out a fire hydrant and there […]
KGET

Detentions deputy smoked meth daily before work: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked if she lost a purse, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez said, “I know where this is going, yes.” She knew staff at Lerdo Jail had found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse, but claimed she found the illicit items in a bathroom stall inside the facility and had meant to […]
KGET 17

Taft man stabs father, flees scene

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday night, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing on 500 block of Wilson Avenue. Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Sheriff...
KGET

Hatchet-wielding man swept back shower curtain, attacked woman: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a scene reminiscent of “Psycho,” police said an intruder broke into a southwest Bakersfield home Friday afternoon, swept aside a shower curtain as a woman washed and attacked her with a hatchet. She attempted to defend herself but was taken to the ground by Kyler Kuehl, who stands 6-foot-5 and […]
