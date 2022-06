The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to find a suspect in a business burglary. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. May 22 in the 10 block of Denise Avenue, police said. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 30 to 40 years old. He stands between about 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO