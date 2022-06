Bellator 282 will see Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen square off in the main event. Bellator 282 is not going to be a star-studded affair for casual MMA fans but only a fool would skip out on a card with deep talent and far-reaching ramifications. The main event will see Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen square off for the Bellator middleweight championship.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO