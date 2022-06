Sheriff's deputies are out to replace your tattered flag with a brand-new one. (Boone County, Ky.) – Are the stars and stripes on your American Flag a little worse for wear?. If so, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office may be able to help. In partnership with Holiday for Heroes and Allegiance Flag Supply, the Sheriff's Office has announced “Operation Tattered Flag”.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO