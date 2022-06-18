ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Times Jennifer Lopez Sparked Controversy With Other Hollywood Stars

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez is an international super star and a triple threat as a performer, excelling as a singer, dancer and actress — but that doesn't mean she's always nice.

Throughout her illustrious career, the Grammy Winner has repeatedly sparked controversy after taking aim at several high-profile celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Madonna .

JENNIFER LOPEZ SLAMMED FOR BEING 'ENTITLED' AFTER SAYING IT WAS 'THE WORST IDEA IN THE WORLD' TO PERFORM WITH SHAKIRA AT THE SUPER BOWL

Scrolls through the gallery below to see 5 times Jennifer Lopez made shocking statements about fellow celebrities.

When She Didn't Want To Share The Stage With Shakira

J.Lo didn't hold back when it came to her opinion on sharing the stage — and only 12 minutes of performance time — with Shakira at the 2020 Superbowl Halftime show in her newly released documentary Halftime , calling it "the worst idea in the world."

"If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez argued in one of the scenes. "That's what they should've f***ing done."

Fans later slammed the artist as "entitled" for her negative comments.

When She Called Gwyneth Paltrow 'Hot By Association'

The "On the Floor" singer threw shade at practically all of Hollywood in her memorable 1998 interview with Movieline , including the Iron Man actress.

"Tell me what she’s been in? I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in," Lopez told the outlet. "Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."

When She Said She Wasn't A Fan Of Winona Ryder

Later in the infamous sit-down, the superstar quipped she was "never a big fan" of Winona Ryder , despite her being nominated for Academy Awards two years in a row in the '90s.

"In Hollywood she’s revered, she gets nominated for Oscars, but I’ve never heard anyone in the public or among my friends say, ‘Oh, I love her,'" she added.

WHY WINONA RYDER VANISHED FROM HOLLYWOOD: 'IT'S NOT WHAT PEOPLE THINK,' SAYS INSIDER

When She Accused Salma Hayek Of Lying About A Role

Lopez wasn't a fan of being compared to Salma Hayek either, insisting they are "in two different realms" as performers.

"She’s a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does. I do all kinds of different things," she explained to Movieline . "It makes me laugh when she says she got offered Selena , which was an outright lie. If that’s what she does to get herself publicity, then that’s her thing."

When She Dragged Madonna's Acting Skills

"Do I think she’s a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she’s a great actress? No," the Hustlers star spilled to Movieline about the Queen of Pop. "Acting is what I do, so I’m harder on people when they say, ‘Oh, I can do that–I can act.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, don’t spit on my craft.'"

