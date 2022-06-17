Three small Susitna Valley fires are now contained

REDWOOD CITY – A brush fire prompted evacuations and injured a firefighter as it grew to five alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. The first fire, known as the Colton Fire, was contained after burning several acres.Meanwhile, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size, prompting a fifth alarm as of 3:30 p.m.Cal Fire crews, including air support, responded to the scene. "We have numerous resources on the scene and...

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO