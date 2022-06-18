Jefferson City police investigating shots fired near a vacant house

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police investigated a scene off of Missouri Boulevard and Ohio Street.

Neighbors speaking with an ABC 17 News crew said they saw police take a man out of a vacant house.

The neighbors said they heard two shots fired earlier tonight.

Jefferson City police report the incident involves minors.

A witness told the ABC 17 News crew that someone was taken by ambulance for treatment of an unknown injury.

Jefferson City police report a release will be issued with more information at a later date.

