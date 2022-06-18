Minot State down to four candidates for vacant athletic director position

Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon has been the Interim AD since April following Andy Carter’s resignation from the position, and is leading the search for his replacement.

Harmon said connecting with the community and fundraising ability are key traits in deciding who gets the job.

“Growing our brand here at Minot State’s going to be very important. Someone who can go out and acquire the resources that are required to be successful at this level I think will be very important,” Harmon said.

Interviews for the final candidates begin next week.

