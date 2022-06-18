ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Filipino-American Family Attacked at North Hollywood Drive Thru

By Hetty Chang
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a racist verbal attack turned physically violent for a Filipino-American family in the San Fernando Valley. The hate crimes unit of the LA District Attorney’s office is now investigating the incident. The family says it was a craving for a late night snack that brought...

