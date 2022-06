In early March, the Butterfly Guild put on four performances of the timeless classic “Cinderella” at the Palace Theatre as part of its work to support the mission of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The money raised by the organization of women helps fund the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care Program, including the resources that allow these services to be provided where patients are most comfortable—in their homes.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 20 HOURS AGO