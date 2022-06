The 30th-annual Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day was held Saturday, June 11 with a great turnout at Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. While the event was downsized in comparison to prior years, it still featured free and reduced-cost health screenings, blood work courtesy of Adena Fayette Medical Center, mammograms, numerous organizations present to share information, car seat checks and installation courtesy of Help Me Grow, yoga courtesy of Indigo Roots Studio, first responders from Washington Court House, family fun — including clowns and a Columbus Zoo appearance, and food vendors including Two Scoops of Sugar, Kona Ice, Donatos, and Aloha Tacos and more.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO