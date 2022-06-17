ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tim Chuey Area Status Report

By Tim Chuey
EDNPub
EDNPub
 4 days ago

Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 21 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

LCSO Case #22-3182 — Motor Vehicle Crash (Photo)

LCSO Case #22-3182 — Motor Vehicle Crash (Photo) – 06/13/22. On June 12, 2022, just after 12:30pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene deputies were able to determine that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear ended a 2000 Dodge Van. This caused the van to rear end a 2020 Toyota RAV-4. Five patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment and road-rage are being investigated as factors contributing to the crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Street Crimes Unit and other EPD teams locate firearms and drugs during search warrant service

On June 15, Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and Drone Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive. The primary suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, age 37, was observed leaving the location in a Maroon Chevy HHR and subsequently was stopped by EPD SWAT and taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Highway 99N. At the completion of the traffic stop, EPD SWAT resources shifted to the residence and completed the second phase of the search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

UO Commencement Traffic Advisory – June 13 morning commute time

UO Graduation Commencement is on June 13, and is expected to draw up to 30,000 people to the Autzen Stadium area between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The main event will be at Autzen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with other events on campus later in the day. Traffic in the area will be congested, especially during the morning commute time and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Coburg Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and campus. Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and other EPD personnel will manage traffic flow similar to what is done for a home football game.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Society
EDNPub

Reward offered in 1969 Murder of Janet Shanahan

For several years one of Eugene’s oldest open murder cases, the 1969 strangulation of 22-year-old Janet Lynn Shanahan, has been a priority of the Eugene Police Cold Case Squad investigators. In April 1969, Janet had been married to 23-year-old Christopher John Shanahan for about 10 months. Janet was attending...
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy