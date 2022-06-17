Tim Chuey Area Status Report

UO Graduation Commencement is on June 13, and is expected to draw up to 30,000 people to the Autzen Stadium area between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The main event will be at Autzen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with other events on campus later in the day. Traffic in the area will be congested, especially during the morning commute time and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Coburg Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and campus. Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and other EPD personnel will manage traffic flow similar to what is done for a home football game.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO