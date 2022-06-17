ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

511 W Belmont Avenue #45

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit is on the TOP FLOOR so there is no one above you. The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, custom backsplash, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave,...

5-bedroom Peterson Park home sells for $1.1M

A five-bedroom, 4,652-square-foot vintage house on the Northwest Side that was designed by architect David Saul Klafter sold on June 16 for $1.1 million — a very high price for its specific neighborhood. Klafter, who worked as a draftsman for noted architects Daniel Burnham and Jarvis Hunt, was Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

2843 N Clark Street #2F

Feel the Heart Beat of Chicago in your clean and modern 2 equal queen-sized bedrooms (or one bedroom plus great office) steps from the bustling Diversey, Clark, and Broadway intersection in Lincoln Park. Bright unit has hardwood floors, open concept living space, stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the building. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Central a/c for the summers. Warm forced air for the winters. Pet friendly. Stroll, shop, eat, drink and play along the vibrant corridors of your neighborhood. Starbucks, Binny's, Trader Joes, Target, Home Depot, Diversey Harbor driving range, Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo all within walking distance of your front door. Every kind of restaurant you can think of. L.A. Fitness and Ax Throwing across the street. Live where the action is! Apartment is available 9/1/2022.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1337 W Early Avenue #3

Come home to this recently renovated unit in Edgewater. This 2bd/1ba features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood and tile floors, and large bedrooms. Enjoy the luxury of in-unit laundry. There is additional storage in the basement for $20/mo! In walking distance of Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife and the CTA Red Line. Andersonville and Edgewater Beach are minutes away. Unit photos are of a different unit with similar finishes and floor plan.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1701 Wildflower Court #4128

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 3rd floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment facing South West, Balcony, and Fireplace! Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available!*Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

1634 N Winchester Avenue #3

BUILT IN 1990, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BUCKTOWN + WICKER PARK IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM OVER 2 FLOORS COACH HOUSE FOR RENT. CLOSE TO AMAZING RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, COCKTAIL SPOTS & SHOPPING. THE BLUE LINE TRAIN IS A 2 MIN WALK WITH A DUNKIN DONUTS & A STARBUCKS ON THE WAY. 9 MINUTES TO THE LOOP. THIS IS A PRIVATE 2 FLOOR HOUSE COMPLETELY UPDATED . THERE ARE TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER. CENTRAL HEATING & A/C. UNIT COMES EQUIPPED WITH A 49" LED TV AS WELL AS BEAUTIFUL SOLID WOOD TV COUNSEL TABLE. PRIVATE COURTYARD. 1.5 BLOCKS TO THE 606. THE UNIT IS SECURED & PRIVATE, PRIVATE, PRIVATE. SECURITY GATES AT FRONT & REAR OF PROPERTY. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ANOTHER SECTION THAT IS 12.5 X 8.25. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN ILLINOIS.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3150 N SHEFFIELD Avenue #508

GREAT STUDIO W/ UNBEATABLE LOCATION. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE, WRIGLEY, DEPAUL, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE AND PUBLIC TRANS. THIS BRIGHT/QUIET, RECENTLY RENOVATED END UNIT STUDIO AT THE VIC LOFTS IN EAST LAKEVIEW FEATURES OAK/GRANITE/SS KITCHEN W/ELFA SHELVING SYSTEM OPENING TO BRIGHT LIVING SPACE W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. THESE 14FT CEILINGS, CUSTOM LIGHTING, ORGANIZED CLOSETS, CRISP/WHITE UPDATED BATHROOM, AND NEST THERMOSTAT TRULY MAKES THIS A GREAT HOME. ELEVATOR BUILDING W/ON-SITE LAUNDRY, BIKE ROOM & HUGE ROOF DECK WITH PICTURESQUE SKYLINE VIEWS. PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED; RENTAL PARKING OPTIONS NEARBY.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5455 S Ingleside Avenue #2E

Vintage 2 bedroom condo only blocks from University of Chicago, LA Fitness, Whole Foods, Target, parks, lakefront, & museums. Gorgeous courtyard entrance. Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Kitchen features bright white cabinets, lots of counter space, gas stove, full size refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer in unit. Gas, heat, & water included in rent. Good credit required. Per association regs leases must be for a minimum of 12 months. Security deposit one month's rent. Small dog will be considered with additional security deposit (no cats). AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

How to get $150 stimulus checks through Chicago Moves

There is less than two weeks to apply for the June Chicago Moves stimulus program. The applications will close at the end of the month. $1,000 gas stimulus checks haven’t been approved by President Joe Biden. Chicago Moves stimulus. Chicago residents can apply for the stimulus checks, but that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I was flabbergasted': Despite supportive community, Aldi closes its Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closed without notice!Frustrated people in one South Side neighborhood are starved for answers as to why they weren't told their local grocery store would shut down?CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, the store partly blames crime for the closing.Shirley Bryant and Juanita Love have lived in Auburn Gresham for decades. They're very involved, but said this caught them by surprise. "I came over myself to see and it was closed. The gates were locked. The signs are all gone." The one sign that remains on this Aldi at Ashland & 76th street says "Permanently Closed" and the nearest Aldi...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3057 Serenity Lane

Charming 3 bedroom townhome with 2 story family room PLUS loft. Upgrades include a roof installed last summer and recent bathroom renovations. Bamboo hardwood floors on the entire first floor. 2 car attached garage and full unfinished basement offer plenty of storage. Close to PACE bus parking, shops, restaurants and more. Welcome Home!
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Enjoy sweet side of life at Candycopia

Sweet dreams do come true! Oak Park residents, Patrick and Alycia Mason, along with their school aged daughters Addison and Campbell, proudly opened Candycopia in the historic Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., on Saturday June 18. The Oak Park newcomer boasts an array of thoughtfully curated treats and a menu of 11 candy-topped ice cream creations. As a bonus, a bevy of eager high school aged employees bring the colorful space to life.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN TV

World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
CHICAGO, IL

