511 W Belmont Avenue #45

Feel the Heart Beat of Chicago in your clean and modern 2 equal queen-sized bedrooms (or one bedroom plus great office) steps from the bustling Diversey, Clark, and Broadway intersection in Lincoln Park. Bright unit has hardwood floors, open concept living space, stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the building. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Central a/c for the summers. Warm forced air for the winters. Pet friendly. Stroll, shop, eat, drink and play along the vibrant corridors of your neighborhood. Starbucks, Binny's, Trader Joes, Target, Home Depot, Diversey Harbor driving range, Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo all within walking distance of your front door. Every kind of restaurant you can think of. L.A. Fitness and Ax Throwing across the street. Live where the action is! Apartment is available 9/1/2022.
