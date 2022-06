This Mountain Rustic Log Style Home is located in quiet but close-to-all-you-want-to-do Whispering Forest. Ski Slope and Mountain Views greet you from the open concept living/kitchen/dining room as well as the expansive deck. Set on an almost 10,000 square foot fully fenced lot, there's room to play and an oversize garage to park your toys. Sold fully furnished, the recently updated 2242 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a game room featuring custom designed murphy beds. Custom Plantation shutters on the windows and sliding glass doors protect you from the sun but open them up and you have lovely South facing views. This turnkey home has great vacation rental history as well should you decide to let others enjoy it when you're not making the most of all Big Bear has to offer.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO