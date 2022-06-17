ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Local-Motive Launch Party

By Harry Tremlett
skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch of Exeter’s brand new multi genre Friday night event Students 50% off. With...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Google finally fixes Android Auto’s annoying dark mode issue for Google Maps

If you rely on Google Maps to help you navigate while driving then it may be time to celebrate as Google has finally fixed that annoying Android Auto dark mode problem. Before the update dropped, Android smartphone users might have noticed that Android Auto always loaded Google Maps in dark mode. Even if your smartphone and personal settings were set otherwise you were forced to follow a dark map on your travels.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This retro-inspired Casio adventure watch is made from beans... yes, really

Casio is going to release the Pro Trek PRW-3400 outdoor adventure watch in July, a dual-LCD watch with navigation tools made of sustainable “biomass plastics”. First reported by Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab) and outdoor site Advnture (opens in new tab), the watch brings the dual-layer, two LCD screens back, seen on previous Pro Trek models. The deeper, embedded layer shows the time like a standard digital watch, but the upper layer reveals information for the included altimeter/barometer, compass, and thermometer, as well as sunrise and sunset times.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Music Venue#Exeter#Local Motive Launch Party
The US Sun

Is Zoom down? Issues and outages explained

ONLINE conferences were stalled when users noticed Zoom went down in the middle of their meetings. In the wake of Zoom's technical difficulties, users took to social media to voice their complaints. Is Zoom down?. Downdetector in the US has over 13,000 reports of Zoom problems. It's unclear what is...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy