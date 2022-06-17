628 Leonard Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203273)

Amazing location for this lovely chalet! Level entry & parking for 4 cars. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the main level w/ a reverse floorplan to take advantage of fabulous views from the greatroom! Enjoy serenity & the ability to observe the Bald Eagle Preserve from your back deck. The expansive greatroom is sunny and welcoming with sliders to a large wrap around deck. The living room has an attractive fireplace and room for the whole gang with convenient breakfast bar to keep the cook company. Enjoy a wonderful game room complete with pool table, game table, and all the extras. A full bath completes upstairs living space. Your back yard is a mountain dream with tire swing, and a spectacular view. Fox Farm is one Big Bear's finest areas. It is close to the lake, ski slope and village and you are surrounded by an upscale neighborhood. This is the home to make memories and enjoy your friends and family. It has a cheerful ambiance and is just waiting for you! Furnished!

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO