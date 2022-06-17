628 Leonard Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203273)

Highly sought-after Moonridge location! Close to Bear Ski Resort! This 1,634 sq. ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath home, built in 1957, sits on a lot sz. of 6,542 sq. ft. New downstairs concrete patio, with wonderful new hot tub, new side fencing, well treed for lots of privacy & recently remodeled. Lots of windows, 'light & bright', combined w/ accent beams and T&G throughout. Luxury tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Private deck off master.Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry w/ stone countertops & S/S appliances. Bathroom includes double-sink vanity w/ granite top. Separate living quarters downstairs for a mother-in-law apartment or additional guests. Newley completed, separate game room w/ pool table! This home comes fully-furnished, w/ wonderful new hot tub on the patio that completes this Moonridge gem!
