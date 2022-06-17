ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarloaf, CA

628 Leonard Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203273)

 4 days ago

Sugarloaf Cutie! Cabin has just been updated with new flooring throughout! New interior paint and New appliances! Two bedrooms on either side of the cabin gives you a feeling of nice separated space. Separate laundry area with plenty of extra storage space. The large lot feels wonderfully secluded and boasts 6,175...

39543 Oakglen Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32203274)

This is a lovely updated turn-key home that has it all. Bright, open floor plan, nicely decorated and furnished, rock fireplace in the living room with south-facing mountain and ski resort views. The main level bedroom and bath have access to a beautiful kitchen, dining room, and living room. The spacious kitchen has stainless appliances, a pantry, and plenty of storage space. The additional other 4 bedrooms with a full bath available plus a laundry area are on the lower floor level. Enjoy the wrap-around deck encircled by tall pines, mountain views, and quietness. The property sits on almost a 1/2 acre parcel with street-level parking and plenty of parking for all. There is a covered carport and an attached storage area. This hidden secluded Fawnskin home is a great family getaway or an income investment!
FAWNSKIN, CA
523 Cedar Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22134131)

Beautiful 2022 new construction for sale! From the Moroccan natural stone at the entrance down to the Italian tile complimenting the bathroom, this home is lavished with a modern flair that showcases its craftsmanship and attention to detail. With plenty of parking space in the front and vast storage space in the rear, this is a perfect home for full time living or part time vacation renting.
BIG BEAR, CA
663 Butte Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080707DA)

Highly sought-after Moonridge location! Close to Bear Ski Resort! This 1,634 sq. ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath home, built in 1957, sits on a lot sz. of 6,542 sq. ft. New downstairs concrete patio, with wonderful new hot tub, new side fencing, well treed for lots of privacy & recently remodeled. Lots of windows, 'light & bright', combined w/ accent beams and T&G throughout. Luxury tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Private deck off master.Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry w/ stone countertops & S/S appliances. Bathroom includes double-sink vanity w/ granite top. Separate living quarters downstairs for a mother-in-law apartment or additional guests. Newley completed, separate game room w/ pool table! This home comes fully-furnished, w/ wonderful new hot tub on the patio that completes this Moonridge gem!
BIG BEAR, CA
883 Antelope Mountain, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080677DA)

This Mountain Rustic Log Style Home is located in quiet but close-to-all-you-want-to-do Whispering Forest. Ski Slope and Mountain Views greet you from the open concept living/kitchen/dining room as well as the expansive deck. Set on an almost 10,000 square foot fully fenced lot, there's room to play and an oversize garage to park your toys. Sold fully furnished, the recently updated 2242 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a game room featuring custom designed murphy beds. Custom Plantation shutters on the windows and sliding glass doors protect you from the sun but open them up and you have lovely South facing views. This turnkey home has great vacation rental history as well should you decide to let others enjoy it when you're not making the most of all Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR, CA
City
Sugarloaf, CA
16 Polique Canyon, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # EV22117218)

OWN A RECREATION HOME ON FORESTRY LAND! Looking to get away from the crowds and beat the heat? Built in the 1920's and situated in the forest of the Polique Canyon tract in Fawnskin this classic cabin is on the Polique Canyon Well, City electric, propane and septic tank. Featuring one bedroom on the main level and a loft type bedroom upstairs. Updated bathroom and tankless water heater. Needs some TLC. Government lease homes are bought with cash, the forestry owns the land and leases it to the homeowners on 20 year leases. The USFS charges the buyer a $1300 one-time transfer fee that is billed with the 2022 permit fee; not paid through escrow.
FAWNSKIN, CA
827 Peninsula Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22133888)

Beautiful cabin located at the entrance to Big Bear and right on Big Bear Lake! Breathtaking lake views from several areas of the home including the living room and each bedroom. Walking distance to Boulder Bay Park, a mini mart, kayak rentals, and a restaurant that is a local favorite. Make this your own with a little bit of love and enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer. This is one you don't want to miss!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
42706 Juniper Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203303)

Amazing location for this lovely chalet! Level entry & parking for 4 cars. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the main level w/ a reverse floorplan to take advantage of fabulous views from the greatroom! Enjoy serenity & the ability to observe the Bald Eagle Preserve from your back deck. The expansive greatroom is sunny and welcoming with sliders to a large wrap around deck. The living room has an attractive fireplace and room for the whole gang with convenient breakfast bar to keep the cook company. Enjoy a wonderful game room complete with pool table, game table, and all the extras. A full bath completes upstairs living space. Your back yard is a mountain dream with tire swing, and a spectacular view. Fox Farm is one Big Bear's finest areas. It is close to the lake, ski slope and village and you are surrounded by an upscale neighborhood. This is the home to make memories and enjoy your friends and family. It has a cheerful ambiance and is just waiting for you! Furnished!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
651 Chipmunk Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # TR22133345)

Located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods - Boulder Bay. The cabin was COMPLETELY remodeled in Jan, 2014 with $190,000 + in renovations. The Boulder Bay Escape is a beautiful cabin in the mountains. If you’re looking to escape to an upscale rustic treasure only 1 street up from the lake with a peek-a-boo view, complete with upscale amenities, ambiance, and flair, the Boulder Bay Escape cabin in Big Bear will not disappoint! The Boulder Bay Escape is a beautiful cabin in the mountains. Only 1 street up from the lake and complete with upscale amenities. Great rental history generate over $60-70K revenue as vacation rental from Airbnb and VRBO.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
403 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080569DA)

Fantastic location for this classic Big Bear Sierra style home, with huge fenced-in backyard and a spacious back deck for gatherings with friends and family. The interior has gorgeous beamed pine ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen and living areas. One full upgraded bathroom and two bedrooms. This home was generating income via a vacation rental. The location is prime and is one block from Swim Beach and Meadow Park. The park offers: Pickleball, tennis, softball, soccer field, picnic areas and a doggy park too. In addition, there is a childrens' playground! Also, 10 minutes walking distance to Big Bear Lake village! This classic Sierra style cabin has it all, and is ready to enjoy. The home comes furnished per seller inventory!
BIG BEAR, CA
212 Vista Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203262)

