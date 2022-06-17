ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

1050 Ash Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203271)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Tranquility Base. Let "Buzz the Bear" invite you into this one of a kind property featuring a Classic "A' Frame with industrial accents and a bit of yesteryear.. a detached garage converted to the "Lazy Dog" Saloon, featuring a projector screen, equipment, free standing fire place, game and sleeping...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tylerwoodgroup.com

663 Butte Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203307)

Highly sought-after Moonridge location! Close to Bear Ski Resort! This 1,634 sq. ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath home, built in 1957, sits on a lot sz. of 6,542 sq. ft. New downstairs concrete patio, with wonderful new hot tub, new side fencing, well treed for lots of privacy & recently remodeled. Lots of windows, “light & bright”, combined w/ accent beams and T&G throughout. Luxury tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Private deck off master.Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry w/ stone countertops & S/S appliances. Bathroom includes double-sink vanity w/ granite top. Separate living quarters downstairs for a mother-in-law apartment or additional guests. Newley completed, separate game room w/ pool table! This home comes fully-furnished, w/ wonderful new hot tub on the patio that completes this Moonridge gem!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

827 Peninsula Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22133888)

Beautiful cabin located at the entrance to Big Bear and right on Big Bear Lake! Breathtaking lake views from several areas of the home including the living room and each bedroom. Walking distance to Boulder Bay Park, a mini mart, kayak rentals, and a restaurant that is a local favorite. Make this your own with a little bit of love and enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer. This is one you don't want to miss!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

883 Antelope Mountain, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080677DA)

This Mountain Rustic Log Style Home is located in quiet but close-to-all-you-want-to-do Whispering Forest. Ski Slope and Mountain Views greet you from the open concept living/kitchen/dining room as well as the expansive deck. Set on an almost 10,000 square foot fully fenced lot, there's room to play and an oversize garage to park your toys. Sold fully furnished, the recently updated 2242 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a game room featuring custom designed murphy beds. Custom Plantation shutters on the windows and sliding glass doors protect you from the sun but open them up and you have lovely South facing views. This turnkey home has great vacation rental history as well should you decide to let others enjoy it when you're not making the most of all Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

523 Cedar Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22134131)

Beautiful 2022 new construction for sale! From the Moroccan natural stone at the entrance down to the Italian tile complimenting the bathroom, this home is lavished with a modern flair that showcases its craftsmanship and attention to detail. With plenty of parking space in the front and vast storage space in the rear, this is a perfect home for full time living or part time vacation renting.
BIG BEAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Big Bear, CA
Business
Big Bear, CA
Real Estate
City
Big Bear, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39543 Oakglen Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32203274)

This is a lovely updated turn-key home that has it all. Bright, open floor plan, nicely decorated and furnished, rock fireplace in the living room with south-facing mountain and ski resort views. The main level bedroom and bath have access to a beautiful kitchen, dining room, and living room. The spacious kitchen has stainless appliances, a pantry, and plenty of storage space. The additional other 4 bedrooms with a full bath available plus a laundry area are on the lower floor level. Enjoy the wrap-around deck encircled by tall pines, mountain views, and quietness. The property sits on almost a 1/2 acre parcel with street-level parking and plenty of parking for all. There is a covered carport and an attached storage area. This hidden secluded Fawnskin home is a great family getaway or an income investment!
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

42706 Juniper Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203303)

Amazing location for this lovely chalet! Level entry & parking for 4 cars. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the main level w/ a reverse floorplan to take advantage of fabulous views from the greatroom! Enjoy serenity & the ability to observe the Bald Eagle Preserve from your back deck. The expansive greatroom is sunny and welcoming with sliders to a large wrap around deck. The living room has an attractive fireplace and room for the whole gang with convenient breakfast bar to keep the cook company. Enjoy a wonderful game room complete with pool table, game table, and all the extras. A full bath completes upstairs living space. Your back yard is a mountain dream with tire swing, and a spectacular view. Fox Farm is one Big Bear's finest areas. It is close to the lake, ski slope and village and you are surrounded by an upscale neighborhood. This is the home to make memories and enjoy your friends and family. It has a cheerful ambiance and is just waiting for you! Furnished!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

651 Chipmunk Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # TR22133345)

Located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods - Boulder Bay. The cabin was COMPLETELY remodeled in Jan, 2014 with $190,000 + in renovations. The Boulder Bay Escape is a beautiful cabin in the mountains. If you’re looking to escape to an upscale rustic treasure only 1 street up from the lake with a peek-a-boo view, complete with upscale amenities, ambiance, and flair, the Boulder Bay Escape cabin in Big Bear will not disappoint! The Boulder Bay Escape is a beautiful cabin in the mountains. Only 1 street up from the lake and complete with upscale amenities. Great rental history generate over $60-70K revenue as vacation rental from Airbnb and VRBO.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Realtors#Housing List#The National Forest#Swedish
tylerwoodgroup.com

16 Polique Canyon, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # EV22117218)

OWN A RECREATION HOME ON FORESTRY LAND! Looking to get away from the crowds and beat the heat? Built in the 1920's and situated in the forest of the Polique Canyon tract in Fawnskin this classic cabin is on the Polique Canyon Well, City electric, propane and septic tank. Featuring one bedroom on the main level and a loft type bedroom upstairs. Updated bathroom and tankless water heater. Needs some TLC. Government lease homes are bought with cash, the forestry owns the land and leases it to the homeowners on 20 year leases. The USFS charges the buyer a $1300 one-time transfer fee that is billed with the 2022 permit fee; not paid through escrow.
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

403 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080569DA)

Fantastic location for this classic Big Bear Sierra style home, with huge fenced-in backyard and a spacious back deck for gatherings with friends and family. The interior has gorgeous beamed pine ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen and living areas. One full upgraded bathroom and two bedrooms. This home was generating income via a vacation rental. The location is prime and is one block from Swim Beach and Meadow Park. The park offers: Pickleball, tennis, softball, soccer field, picnic areas and a doggy park too. In addition, there is a childrens' playground! Also, 10 minutes walking distance to Big Bear Lake village! This classic Sierra style cabin has it all, and is ready to enjoy. The home comes furnished per seller inventory!
BIG BEAR, CA
bodyshopbusiness.com

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Southern California

ProColor Collision announced that ProColor Collision Rialto is the latest shop to join ProColor Collision’s growing footprint in the U.S. Formerly known as A&A Auto Body Shop, ProColor Collision Rialto is a full-service collision repair facility equipped to handle advanced collision repair on all vehicle makes and models. Located in Bloomington, Calif., the 10,500-square-foot auto body shop was recently upgraded from the inside out. Newly renovated to improve shop flow, ProColor Collision Rialto can accommodate the latest state-of-the-art equipment to fulfill complex repairs that comply with OEM specifications. With years of hands-on experience, the thoroughly trained I-CAR Gold technicians guarantee vehicles are restored to their original working condition.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon’s massive industrial project in Ontario could start a trend

The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle Tree Fires in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters worked Monday morning to put out flames in a 5,000-square-foot area of tamarisk trees in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a 100-foot by 50-foot area of trees in the 19300 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery.    "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the The post Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy