Live music is back. After being completely upended by the pandemic, the music industry is seeing surges in ticket sales for live shows. For example, live music discovery platform Bandsintown says it has seen an increase of eight million users in just the last six months. Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner at Bandsintown, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

