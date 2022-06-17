ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ALTR Presents: Fabe

By Morgan Greaves-Thoma s
skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Our last event at South Nightclub was one to remember & we've...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Google finally fixes Android Auto’s annoying dark mode issue for Google Maps

If you rely on Google Maps to help you navigate while driving then it may be time to celebrate as Google has finally fixed that annoying Android Auto dark mode problem. Before the update dropped, Android smartphone users might have noticed that Android Auto always loaded Google Maps in dark mode. Even if your smartphone and personal settings were set otherwise you were forced to follow a dark map on your travels.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This retro-inspired Casio adventure watch is made from beans... yes, really

Casio is going to release the Pro Trek PRW-3400 outdoor adventure watch in July, a dual-LCD watch with navigation tools made of sustainable “biomass plastics”. First reported by Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab) and outdoor site Advnture (opens in new tab), the watch brings the dual-layer, two LCD screens back, seen on previous Pro Trek models. The deeper, embedded layer shows the time like a standard digital watch, but the upper layer reveals information for the included altimeter/barometer, compass, and thermometer, as well as sunrise and sunset times.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Is Zoom down? Issues and outages explained

ONLINE conferences were stalled when users noticed Zoom went down in the middle of their meetings. In the wake of Zoom's technical difficulties, users took to social media to voice their complaints. Is Zoom down?. Downdetector in the US has over 13,000 reports of Zoom problems. It's unclear what is...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altr#Hotels#Music Venue#Altr Presents
The Guardian

Once banned, now knighted: how Horace Ové became the godfather of black British film-making

Later this week, my friend and mentor Horace Ové will head to Buck House to be made a knight of the British empire. Those of us who know Horace rejoice at this richly deserved honour. We are also amused by the deep irony. For the very empire that will anoint him is the same one that Horace – throughout his six-decade career as a pioneering film-maker, writer, painter and photographer – has held a mirror to and been a fierce critic of. It is all so very Horace.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' trailer teases Disney+ special

June 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated special Tuesday. Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation takes place after the events of the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The special features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy