ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Local class aims to educate children & parents about gun safety

rumble.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of accidental shootings in metro Detroit, many involving kids and unsecured...

rumble.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy