ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe Braces For Blistering June Weekend Heat

By Tom Barfield, with Mathieu Gorse in Madrid
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spain, France and other western European nations braced on Saturday for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records, with forest fires and warnings over the effects of climate change. The weather on Saturday will represent a peak of a June heatwave that is in line with...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wings of Desire review – Wim Wenders’ elegiac hymn to a broken cold-war Berlin

Wim Wenders’ extravagantly wistful, intensely literary romantic fantasy, co-conceived with Peter Handke, is re-released and right now it looks more than anything like an elegiac “city symphony” about Berlin. How extraordinary to think that just two years after this film came out, the Wall and the city’s division into east and west – which had seemed as poetically fixed and immutable as a river shoreline – disappeared. With its amazing crane and helicopter shots, Wenders’ movie swoops and hovers and floats over the city, pointedly surmounting the hated wall, enacting the longing of Berliners to somehow overcome history’s gravity and get over this ugly barrier.
ENTERTAINMENT
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
49K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy