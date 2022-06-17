Utah Jazz roll out their long-awaited rebrand with new jerseys, court designs, logo

New York City’s Noah and adidas Originals have been collaborating for only two years, but that’ve quickly garnered a cult-like following in that span of time. For its Spring/Summer 2022 endeavors, the partnership has produced two pairs of the adidas Adria, a low-top silhouette that served as the first sneaker from the German sportswear brand produced in Taiwan. Since its debut in 1975, the model has undergone a dip in popularity, in particular within Asia (its once strongest market), but Noah’s collaboration is likely to energize the shoe. Brendon Babenzien’s team covered the Adria in summer-ready canvas, as well as classic “Golden Beige/Core White/Gold Metallic” and “Core White/Dark Blue” color combinations. “NOAH” branding lands on the top of both adidas Originals pairs’ tongues and lateral profile. Underfoot, sole units deliver a straightforward, herringbone-patterned tread solution reminiscent of other Originals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO