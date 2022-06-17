Archive | Mammoth Chamber of Commerce

A large cyclonic vortex (988 mb) off the Northern California coast moving inland, brought atypical weather for mid-June thru Saturday. So both very windy weather (14.5 mb surface pressure gradient) and cooler temperatures (some 5 degrees below average) and a snow shower or two in Mammoth. Sunday, Father’s Day, those winds settled down in most areas, bringing nice weather to Inyo and Mono County. By Monday an elongated high pressure ridge will bring slowly warming temperatures, with temps running a few degrees above average starting Friday…DMATT.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO