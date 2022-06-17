ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST ABORTION PROTECTIONS

 4 days ago

The Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that abortion is not protected in the state constitution, overturning a ruling from four years ago as federal abortion rights appear highly endangered. The ruling reverses...

As Jan. 6 chair, Thompson builds on a lifetime of defending the vote

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) first landed in politics not to get votes but to get people registered to vote. It’s a mission that brought him from signing up voters across rural Mississippi, to serving as mayor of the 521-person town where he still lives and travels every weekend, to the halls of Congress.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Joint Statement on Western States Support for Expanded Eligibility for Children 6 Months and Older

SACRAMENTO – Today, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE

