IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST ABORTION PROTECTIONS

SACRAMENTO – Today, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months.
