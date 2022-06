Fast fashion company Shein has denied accusations that factory workers are leaving concerning messages on clothing tags.The Chinese retailer has recently been at the centre of an online conspiracy theory, after a viral TikTok video claimed to show different messages written or stitched onto labels of Shein clothing tags.The speculation kicked off last May, when a video posted to TikTok compiled images of some of these messages, some which read, “Help Me,” “SOS,” and “I have dental pain”. While it was unclear if these notes were specifically made by Shein workers, the video still received more than 40 million views...

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO