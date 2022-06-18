ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Man barricaded in East Toledo house for hours surrenders

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqL1s_0gEdG95m00

A man who kept authorities at bay in East Toledo for nearly 6-1/2 hours surrendered about 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police by loudspeaker had been urging the man to come out for more than an hour.

He emerged moments after the loudspeaker voice said, "Negotiations are over. Come out with your hands up."

Toledo and federal law enforcement had been massed in the 400 block of Utah Street since at least 6 p.m.

Tactical officers with weapons stood at the ready next to a pickup truck parked on the street.

With no obvious movement, a Toledo police crew arrived with pizza about 11:50 p.m. for officers and federal marshals.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Comments / 5

Related
WTOL 11

Woman shot at while at west Toledo 7-Eleven

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christy Stevens was standing in front of the 7-Eleven Monday evening on Upton Avenue in west Toledo when a shot was fired in her direction, hitting her car in the parking lot, according to a police report. The shooter is currently unknown, the Toledo Police Department...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

North Baltimore Man Arrested in Findlay

A North Baltimore man was arrested Monday after an incident in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4:17 Monday afternoon to S & s Landscaping to investigate a possible armed and suicidal subject at the business. Officers arrived and encountered the subject,...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa Quarry at Veterans Memorial Park is now open again after it was closed Tuesday due to a search for potential evidence in a crime. The Ottawa County Sheriff says it was originally closed to search for possible evidence connected to a Toledo cold case crime. Divers concluded their search just before 6 on Tuesday and say they found nothing linked to any kind of crime.
GENOA, OH
WTOL 11

One in custody after attempted arson

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been taken into custody for questioning after an arson attempt at an apartment complex in west Toledo overnight Monday, fire crew on the scene said. Toledo fire crews were dispatched to The Cedars Apartments just north of Douglas Road on Central Avenue. According...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot overnight in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot overnight in east Toledo on Earl and Rogers streets just north of the Weiler Homes. The victim was transported to the hospital by life squad and their condition is currently unknown. Multiple shell casings were found scattered in the street and police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Genoa quarry closed as authorities investigate car found in water

GENOA, Ohio — A quarry at Veterans Memorial Park in Genoa was closed Tuesday as law enforcement officers investigated a vehicle found in the water. Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick said the vehicle's exact location was found early Tuesday morning with the help of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department's sonar equipment.
GENOA, OH
13abc.com

Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials say no one was hurt when an armed barricaded man surrendered to police Monday night. Police said crews evacuated the area around a Findlay business for an armed barricaded man at S&S Landscaping, which may be his place of business, in the 600 block of Olive Street around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department investigate a house fire on Tuesday. According to TFRD Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, a two-story wood-framed home caught on fire in the 1340 block of West Sylvania Avenue. Battalion Chief Rodriguez said the fire was extinguished and the department continues to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

78-year-old missing; last seen Sunday in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — 78-year-old Katie Trotter is missing and was last seen on Sunday in the area of 4000 Eastway Street in west Toledo, the Toledo Police Department said. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is also diabetic...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of breaking into former KBI plant

SANDUSKY – A man who is accused of breaking into former KBI plant was arrested on Monday, June 13 after he was allegedly found inside it. According to a report form the Perkins Township Police Department, police were called to the former General Motors plant for a report that entry was made over the weekend.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department films recruitment commercial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police are filming a recruitment commercial. The commercial is all part of an effort to boost interest in becoming an officer. The recruitment unit shot the commercial on Morris St, in Toledo. Sergeant Rocha says the application process for the March 2023 Academy class...
TiffinOhio.net

Drug task force raids Tiffin apartment

Tiffin, Ohio — A drug task force raid on a Tiffin apartment Monday led to the confiscation of fentanyl, criminal tools, and more. The Seneca County Drug Task Force (METRICH Enforcement Unit), along with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Tiffin Police Department, executed a search warrant on a residence located at Willow Creek Apartments, 575 E. State Route 18, Tiffin.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL-TV

Man arrested after allegedly shooting wife in Monroe, Michigan

MONROE, Mich. — A 38-year-old man was arrested just before midnight on Friday after allegedly shooting his wife twice at a home in Monroe, Michigan. The Monroe police department says they were called to the home in the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11:55 p.m., for an argument between a husband and wife where the husband was reportedly pointing a gun at the wife’s head.
WTOL 11

Grenade found in World War II veteran's west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — A possible live explosive device was found Monday at a veteran's home in west Toledo. According to a police report, William Bradner discovered a hand grenade while cleaning out his father's house in the 4900 block of Naomi Drive in west Toledo. His father, a World War II veteran, died recently.
TOLEDO, OH
WTHR

Ohio man arrested after messaging undercover officer posing as Indiana girl

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A man, who's a registered sex offender in Ohio, has been arrested by central Indiana authorities for child solicitation. Raymond Walker, 55, of Toledo, is accused of having conversations that were "sexual in nature" with an undercover officer posing as an underage girl, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy