Man barricaded in East Toledo house for hours surrenders

A man who kept authorities at bay in East Toledo for nearly 6-1/2 hours surrendered about 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police by loudspeaker had been urging the man to come out for more than an hour.

He emerged moments after the loudspeaker voice said, "Negotiations are over. Come out with your hands up."

Toledo and federal law enforcement had been massed in the 400 block of Utah Street since at least 6 p.m.

Tactical officers with weapons stood at the ready next to a pickup truck parked on the street.

With no obvious movement, a Toledo police crew arrived with pizza about 11:50 p.m. for officers and federal marshals.

Further details weren't immediately available.