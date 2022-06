CALERA – The Calera Police Department is looking to hire part-time and full-time school resource officers for all four of its schools. “We’re trying to hire retired officers as school resource officers,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “We’ve had a few applicants but the more the better because I’d love to fill four slots with part-time school resource officers to supplement our full-time.”

CALERA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO