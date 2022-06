A 17-year-old was injured when a tractor he was using to move hay bales rolled over in rural Sauk County Sunday afternoon. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s department, the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday in a field along Irish Valley Road near Plain. The teen was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight in stable but serious condition. Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

PLAIN, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO