A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO