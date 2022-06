SAN FRANCISCO -- When Joc Pederson signed a one-year deal with the Giants in March, there was an important question to answer: Would the pearls be joining him?. Pederson famously wore a pearl necklace as the Atlanta Braves took off late in the year and stormed to a surprising World Series title, but he had not worn them in orange and black -- until Monday when the Giants played the Braves for the first time this season. Pederson had the white pearl necklace on before the game and wore it as he received his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO