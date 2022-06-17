Santa Paula Advances Citywide Street Improvement Projects
At the June 15 City Council meeting, the Santa Paula Public Works Department received the green light to begin the second half of the two-part Street Maintenance Program. The approved work will begin at the end of June and will be completed by the end of July. In April...
Traffic is flowing well on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, something which often didn’t happen during the morning, and evening commute hours. Last week, another major step towards decades old efforts to end chronic traffic congestion between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties was completed. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said carpool lanes were completed through the City of Carpinteria, along with bridge and intersection improvements.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice parade has a new route this year on Santa Barbara Street. The workshop to design floats and costumes is open and busy.
On Saturday, June 18, the city will begin operating a temporary day-use impound yard on the city-owned property at Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Heathercliff Road. The impound yard will be used through Oct. 3, daytime and weekends only, exclusively for the temporary storage of vehicles that were towed due to being illegally parked or […]
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
In the early 1970s, Santa Barbara Police Chief Barney Melekian was unhappily working in a bank, when he experienced an epiphany while watching an episode of "Adam-12." A big fan of the iconic, seven-season, TV show about L.A. cops ,the chief recalled in precise detail the specific program that changed his life, a half-century after it aired.
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire which heavily damaged an elementary school classroom on the Central Coast. An alarm alerted Santa Barbara County, and Santa Maria firefighters to the blaze at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Orcutt’s Joe Nightingale School. The blaze was knocked down...
COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID.
A Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire) Ventura City firefighters have extinguished a small vegetation fire at an illegal homeless camp between the Ventura Keys and the southbound 101 Freeway Saturday night. It was reported on private property shortly before 10 PM in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Street. When...
Sunday is Juneteenth and different events along the central coast are coming together for this weekend. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
As summer kicks off, more than a million California children are gearing up for horseback riding, swimming, archery, computer coding, and hip hop day camps. As parents scout out fun activities for their kids, most are likely unaware of the risks. Unlike child care facilities and schools, children’s day camps...
Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney (SDDA) Karen Wold has been named 2021 Wildlife Prosecutor of the Year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and California Fish and Game Commission announced this week. “Senior Deputy DA Karen Wold has taken several complicated investigations by CDFW’s wildlife officers and...
Juneteenth Santa Barbara welcomed the community to a free block party in the Funk Zone, also known as historically black Santa Barbara.
