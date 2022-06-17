Old Bay Is Literally Good On Anything, Including Pride

Casio is going to release the Pro Trek PRW-3400 outdoor adventure watch in July, a dual-LCD watch with navigation tools made of sustainable “biomass plastics”. First reported by Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab) and outdoor site Advnture (opens in new tab), the watch brings the dual-layer, two LCD screens back, seen on previous Pro Trek models. The deeper, embedded layer shows the time like a standard digital watch, but the upper layer reveals information for the included altimeter/barometer, compass, and thermometer, as well as sunrise and sunset times.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO