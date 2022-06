Researchers discover a new way to treat cardiovascular diseases. Vascular and cardiovascular illnesses are greatly influenced by a particular protein found in blood vessel cells. Researchers discovered that the presence of too many “thromboxane A2 receptors” also prevents the growth of new blood vessels. The fundamental process was finally explained by a research team headed by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The research, which was published on March 3 in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, may lead to the creation of new cardiovascular disease treatments.

