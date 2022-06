Linda Feldner, age 78, of Cambridge, Ohio, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born June 8, 1944, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frank and Edna Cain Wiley. Linda was a 1962 graduate of Caldwell High School and was a member of the Sharon Presbyterian Church. She loved to cook and enjoyed watching programs about cooking. She was devoted to her family.

