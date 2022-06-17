ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Is it okay for kids to go to drag shows? Orlando locals and tourists respond

rumble.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article►http://LosRebeldes.com | Donate to support our journalism. Rebel News traveled to Orlando, Florida to ask locals and tourists their thoughts on children attending or...

rumble.com

Comments / 4

Gemini Legs
3d ago

Can we just let kids be kids and stop opening their eyes to the adult things the world has going on for a change?? This generation of kids are exposed to way too much and you wonder why they are so depressed and suicidal at a young age!! Guns, Drugs and sex is all these kids see nowadays! The minute you get a child a phone is the minute they are no longer innocent minded Because social media is gonna eat them up

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties... The post 4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance

Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Society
bungalower

New Mexican poke concept coming to downtown Orlando

A new restaurant concept called Mexican Poke Soul (Facebook | Website) will be opening in downtown Orlando in the next couple of months. According to paperwork filed with the City of Orlando and the restaurant’s website, Poke Mexican Soul will feature a menu of “…healthy food, serving a fusion of poke with Mexican ingredients and amazing sauces,” with pothead-friendly offerings like the Spanish Breakfast Bowl (tofu, avocado, mandarin, jalapeno, ginger, berries, strawberry, pineapple, and more with sriracha ailoi), a Mexican Poke Bowl (chicken, shrimp, red beans, black beans, corn, jalapeno, red onions, hummus, avocado, carrots, green onions, jalapeno sauce), gyro bowls, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

'Death trap': Tyre Sampson's dad writes message on fence where son died

Yarnell Sampson, the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, the teen who died after he fell off an Orlando amusement ride in March 2022, wrote "Tyre Sampson" and "death trap" on a barrier surrounding the ride at ICON Park. He spoke on Monday, June 20, following the release last week of his son's autopsy results.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

We Learned a Bit More about Halloween Horror Nights 2022

The Spooky Empire event happened in Orlando on the weekend of June 17-19. This event brands itself as the dark side of comic con. On Friday of this event, a panel from Universal Orlando Resort discussed Halloween Horror Nights. We learned a little bit more about Halloween Horror Nights 2022, and the two houses officially announced. No other major house announcements were made. Still, Halloween Horror Night fans love any tidbit of info.
ORLANDO, FL
mommypoppins.com

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rebel News#Performing#Premium Content
WESH

New omicron strains gain hold in Central Florida as cases spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 infections continue to climb all across Florida, and a few of our local counties are seeing one in five people being tested coming back positive. “We're seeing a lot of new cases,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said. "We're definitely in high transmission."...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando unveils Civil Rights Wall of Fame at City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando unveiled a monument for civil rights leaders on Friday. City leaders debuted the Civil Rights Wall of Fame at City Hall. Officials said the Wall of Fame honors those who have made “significant contributions and provided exemplary leadership resulting in progress and achievements in civil rights to benefit the citizens of Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.”
ORLANDO, FL
Debbie Centeno

If You are Looking for the Best Ramen Noodle Soup, Try Domu Asian Fusion

"Not Even the Loudness can Keep me Away" I love soup but was never a fan of Ramen Noodle soups. Once I ate at Jinya Ramen Bar, it all changed. A few months ago when it was still cool, we (my family and I), had the urge for a Ramen noodle soup. Jinya is quite a distance away from us. We opted to try the next best thing based on internet reviews, so we visited Domu Asian Fusion in the Dr. Phillips area in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Top Attractions for Families Living in Florida

It doesn’t matter if you’re a thrill ride addict, an expert on pampering packages, or a culture vulture always looking for the next place to find inspiration, there’s a little something for everyone in Florida. But when it comes to making the entire family happy, where are you going to find a bit of everything?
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Sampson's dad wants public apology from ride operator in son's death

Yarnell Sampson, the father of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died in March 2022 after he fell off the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, spoke with reporters on Monday, June 20. He demanded a public apology from the ride's operators. He also talked about it being his first Father's Day and birthday without his son.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy