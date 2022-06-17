ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

House District 3 candidates finally square off in a KVNU Town Hall debate – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — The two candidates vying to represent House District 3, as far as Republican representation is concerned, finally got together in a Town Hall debate on KVNU’s For the People program this past Thursday. Former representative Val Potter is challenging incumbent Mike Petersen in the primary...

Utah economy continues to expand while also decreasing unemployment – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The number of jobs added to Utah’s economy continues to grow while the state’s unemployment claims continue to drop. According to Utah’s Department of Workforce Services employment summary for May 2022, which was released just last week, Utah’s nonfarm payroll has increased 3.5% over the past 12 months adding a cumulative 55,500 jobs since May 2021.
Gary Leon Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.
Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
The Great Cache Valley Ghost Tour

I moved to Logan Utah in July of 2021. I hadn’t spent a great deal of time in Logan before moving, so I wasn’t overly familiar with the city or Cache Valley. All I knew was based upon assumption. The first three things that came to my mind when thinking about the city were farms, livestock, and Utah State University ― the latter being the reason for my move to the area ― because I had been accepted into the USU Folklore Masters Program. I have since fallen in love with Cache Valley, and I’m even considering staying after I finish my graduate schooling.
DaNece Newey Robson – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1942 – June 15, 2022 (age 79) DaNece Newey Robson, 79, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 11:am in he North Logan LDS Ward, 1550 E. 1900 N. There will be...
Barbara Price Bronson – Cache Valley Daily

December 23, 1932 — June 17, 2022 (age 89) Barbara Price Bronson 89, of Elwood Utah, passed away peacefully at her sons home in Malad Idaho surrounded by her beloved family on June 17, 2022. Barbara was born to Samuel Delbert and Grace Price on December 23, 1932 in...
Geneil Hughes Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

June 20, 1931 – June 16, 2022 (age 90) Our sweet and sensible Mom, Geneil Hughes Anderson, passed away after a short illness and rapid decline on June 16, 2022, four days shy of her 91st birthday. Geneil was born at home in Mendon, Utah on June 20, 1931...
Behold the Supersonic Stunners of Hill Aerospace Museum

The sun is shining in an azure blue sky dotted with little fluffy clouds. I’m cold. Very cold. I will concede that perhaps 20 years spent in the permanent warmth of Los Angeles has made me soft. There’s a local high school group here, presumably on a field trip, and many are wearing shorts. Maybe if I walk more, I’ll warm up.
NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, multiple areas across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in multiple locations throughout Utah on June 19. At this time, NWS notes that Ogden, South Ogden, and West Haven will remain under warning until 4 p.m. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are expected to accompany this storm. According […]
'Bicycle Brent' encounters himself at Summerfest

Logan’s Summerfest Arts Faire has a rule against bikes, but who’s going to stop “Bicycle Brent” Carpenter from riding through the event venue to honk his horn and wave at everyone?. Most would agree that Cache Valley’s well-known goodwill ambassador has earned that privilege as a...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
How one Utah city is trying to curb trend of fatal crashes

OGDEN, Utah – The number of traffic fatalities in Utah marked a nearly 20-year high in 2021. When looking at the number of deadly crashes over the past several years, KSL TV discovered Ogden has more than any other city in the state. Since January 2018, 1,250 people have...
LOOK: Layton RV fire causes $1,000,000 in damage

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire that occurred in west Layton on June 18 has caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage. Layton City Fire Department (LCFD) reports that crews received multiple calls regarding flames that were coming from an RV at 2:15 p.m. The RV fire spread to two homes in west Layton, creating significant […]
