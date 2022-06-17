ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Beach cleaning robot picks up plastic

rumble.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome California environmentalists are using Roomba-like technology to keep...

rumble.com

Comments / 0

Related
rumble.com

Bill seeks to make Juneteenth a state holiday

This weekend is Juneteenth, a time to commemorate the day in history when all enslaved people were finally free in Texas. But a new bill introduced in California is looking to go even further and make Juneteenth a state holiday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy