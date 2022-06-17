Culver City Garden Club to Host 68th Annual Garden Show and Plant Sale
The Culver City Garden Club Show is our biggest annual event. It’s an exhibition of homegrown plants, flowers and edibles entered by members of our club and the community. This weekend on June 18 and 19, 2022, from 11 am to 4 pm at...
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
Dine at These Authentic Restaurants for Top International Flavors. The city of Mission Viejo is so much more than a cozy, suburban master-planned community. It’s home to arts, culture, parks, annual marathons and golf tournaments, a man-made lake, incredible shopping and something that might surprise you—top quality international cuisine. Think everything from Hawaiian, Mexican and Japanese to tasty Italian fare! We’ve discovered eight hidden gems in this underrated OC city that we can’t wait to share. The hardest part will be deciding which restaurant to try first! Best Restaurants Mission Viejo.
The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
Dr Gregory Baran was full of anticipation on a chilly Thursday in December 2021 as he carefully opened a small package delivered by a FedEx driver to his doctor’s office on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario. Baran bought an 18-carat gold Rolex Pearlmaster watch for nearly $ 27,000 three...
La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
June 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ripon, Wis. - Though open just a little over a month, California’s first Speed Queen Laundry franchise location is already attracting attention with visits from a pair of VIPs over the weekend. The Long Beach store, located at 1526 East 4th St., played...
If you are tuning in to the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open and want to head there next year, you are in luck. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but here’s how you can get in line by taking a quick couple of minutes to sign up.
The home at 5 The Colonnade in 1953 seemed to be more of a nod toward the mountains than the sea. It was decidedly rustic, like a “Yellowstone” ranch house.
The post A tear-down on Naples’ Treasure Island is listed at $5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The interactive Soaring ‘20s circus-infused dinner show and nightlife experience has finally arrived in downtown Los Angeles! Created by Vau de Vire Society and taking place at the historic Vibiana, Revive will inspire, rejuvenate, invigorate and awaken your every sense.
From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
Culver City is known as “The Heart of Screenland.” It is now also known as “A City that hates Automobiles.”. Driving through downtown Culver City is a nightmare. When we moved to CC in 1972, even during rush hour it took around 10 minutes to go from our close-to-Overland Blvd. home to Venice Blvd. (through downtown CC); now it takes close to 30 minutes! Here’s my perspective on what has happened and some suggestions for improving traffic flow.
A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
By the time you read this it might be too late to take advantage of Langer’s half-off deal to celebrate their 75th anniversary (yum!), but fret not… there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy your Saturday. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 18)...
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
It's been another busy week, with sellers trying to get buyers what they want... new inventory. There were 11 truly new listings this week, 13 total if we count the two in the Sand Section that have returned, re-listed, with new (lower) prices after brief times off. See links and...
