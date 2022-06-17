Kamenetz widow slams Franchot in video

The widow of the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died four years ago as he was running for governor, has posted a video making a recommendation on this year's Democratic primary for Governor. “I encourage all Democrats to vote for anyone but (Comptroller Peter) Franchot," said Jill...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed Monday that 150 residents were assigned to the wrong district this year, and dozens of them were given incorrect ballots.
Armstead Jones, Director of the BOE, said 37 voters who should have been in District 45 were incorrectly in District 43A, and 113 voters who should have been in District 45 were instead in District 43A.
The mistake was a result of certain street segments that had been misassigned, which have now been corrected, the city said.
The street segments are:
4500-4523 Hampnett Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45
2401-2409...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Listen, there is no world...
More than a dozen mothers who have lost children to violence are uniting behind Baltimore city state's attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah. Liza Holley, a victim's mother, joins us live to explain why.
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend.
Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.
WJZ was a media sponsor of the festival.
There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM.
“This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.”
Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Right now, an ethics violation report against City Council President Nick Mosby is in front of the Circuit Court. However, it could takes months before a ruling is made. According to political analyst, John Dedie not only does the delay not bother the Mosby's, it’s being...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County.
Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.
Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility.
“This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
Two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and challengers Ivan Bates, a local defense attorney and Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor are in the race to be elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Baltimore Sun journalist Lee Sanderlin and city residents weigh in on the candidates.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman who used to work in Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office spoke to FOX45 News about the staffing levels and unprepared attorneys and raised questions about what some people earning taxpayer-funded salaries are doing. The former employee worked in Mosby’s office...
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As Washington, D.C. decides who should be the next mayor, the incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting an endorsement from a well-known neighbor. On Friday, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Mayor Bowser revealed to WUSA9 that the two leaders are endorsing each other.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022.
The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived.
“Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
A new bank branch opened Monday in northeast Baltimore as the region has seen more closings of banks in recent years than almost any part of the country. Harbor Bank chose the Juneteenth commemoration to mark the opening of its new branch in Northwood Commons to show the progress from history. Until the 1960s, Black people were banned from the old Northwood Shopping Center.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than a dozen candidates are vying for spots on the Baltimore County Board of Education this year, with critical primary elections looming in three of the county's seven councilmanic districts. In Baltimore County, only races where three or more board candidates are running appear on...
Tendea Family is an organization working to advance Baltimore’s Black community through transformative initiatives focused on identity, self improvement, community service and development. Elijah Miles, founder of Tendea Family joins Two Way Talk to discuss the work of the non-profit.
The following is a working list of July Fourth fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Video above: Baltimore welcomes back fireworks for July Fourth after COVID-19 Anne Arundel County fireworks. Annapolis: July 4 at 9:45 p.m., Annapolis Harbor (Parade: July 4 at 6:30 p.m.) Glen Burnie: July 3...
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) President and CEO Ben Birge announced his departure from the organization Friday, exactly two years from when he assumed the role in June 2020. AAEDC Administrative Officer Jill Seamon will serve as Interim CEO. “Our team at AAEDC has done extraordinary work assisting our...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
