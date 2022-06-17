What’s Up Winnemucca

A man is being sought for a Saturday night shooting at a Winnemucca bar that killed one and injured another. Ty Victor Albisu is being sought for murder and attempted murder. They consider him armed and dangerous and said he should not be approached. He is suspected of killing 61-year-old Linda Walker Albisu, 61, and ofshooting 21-year-old Dylan James Hobbs in the hand. Police did not disclose the relationship between Linda and Ty. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ty Albisu is asked to call dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

WINNEMUCCA, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO